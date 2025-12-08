Porto's Finally Takes One Step Closer To Arriving at Disneyland Resort

I don't think we've seen this kind of construction near DCA's entrance since 2010!

For the first time in months, we’re getting an update on that long awaited Porto’s location that is slated to come to the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Porto’s Bakery and Cafe has given a long-awaited update on their arrival at the Disneyland Resort with a new location in the Downtown Disney District.

Devotees may recall that back in 2022, it was announced at that year’s D23 Expo that the popular southern California food chain will be opening a location at Downtown Disney.

In a construction timeline that has come close to rivaling that of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom or even that seamless Circle-Vision movie we’re still waiting on at EPCOT, updates on the new Porto’s have come over the following years - much to the chagrin of the constantly relocating Earl of Sandwich location.

Now, Porto’s has officially announced that construction on their new location has officially begun, showing off a piece of art that we’ve already seen (shown above) and a piece that might be new to most (shown below).

The new art reveals beautiful outdoor spaces and elevated patio that may have been previously overlooked in the original art that was revealed.

While Porto’s may have shared that construction has begun on their new location, which will take over the spot once held by La Brea Bakery and more recently, Earl of Sandwich, they did not reveal an opening date or projected timeline.

Porto’s Bakery & Cafe is a Southern California staple, known for its sweet pastries and treats, savory Cuban food, and incredible desserts.

When Porto’s was originally announced as coming to Downtown Disney, it was joining a number of new additions that were announced just before - including Din Tai Fung, Paseo, and Centrico - all of which have already been built and opened at the Disneyland Resort.