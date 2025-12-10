Performer Lineup and Special Moments Revealed for the 2025 "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade"

The 42nd annual special features a villainous takeover and performances from Gwen Stefani, Coco Jones, and more.

The full performer lineup and other details for the 2025 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade have been announced via the Disney Parks Blog.

Get ready to unwrap a morning of magic, music, and a little bit of mischief this December 25th. The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade returns for its 42nd year, broadcasting on ABC and streaming across Disney platforms. Filmed at iconic Disney destinations including Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai‘i, the special showcases the special brand of holiday charm only found at Disney Parks.

Returning to host the festivities is Alfonso Ribeiro, bringing his signature enthusiasm back for a second year. He is joined by a new co-host, Ginnifer Goodwin, known for her role as Judy Hopps in Zootopia and the upcoming Zootopia 2. Adding to the star power, Maia Kealoha, the star of the live-action Lilo and Stitch, will serve as the parade correspondent, commentating from Main Street, U.S.A.

The 2025 musical lineup features a diverse array of artists performing holiday classics from various Disney locations:

Gwen Stefani – “White Christmas” from Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort

Coco Jones – “This Christmas” from Millennium Falcon at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Iam Tongi – “The Christmas Song” from Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai‘i

Lady A – “Winter Wonderland” from World Celebration Gardens at EPCOT

Nicole Scherzinger – “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” from Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort

Mariah the Scientist – “Please Come Home for Christmas” from Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Bebe Rexha – "Last Christmas" from Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park

Beyond the musical performances, the special promises some fun surprises. The Disney Villains are set to take over a section of the parade on Christmas morning, perhaps as some foreshadowing of the upcoming Villains themed land slated for the Magic Kingdom. The broadcast will also feature heartwarming moments, including three families gifted with trips to Disney destinations and a tribute to a Walt Disney World cast member making a difference in their community.

Fans looking to the future will also be treated to sneak peeks of upcoming theatrical releases, including Disney and Pixar’s Hoppers and the live-action reimagining of Moana, both slated for release next year.

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade airs Christmas morning, December 25, at 10:00 a.m. EST / 9:00 a.m. CST / 5:00 a.m. MST / 5:00 a.m. PST on ABC. It will also stream on Disney+, Hulu, and the Disney YouTube channel starting at 11:00 a.m. EST / 8:00 a.m. PST. If you miss the live broadcast, the special will remain available to stream through January 4, 2026.

A History of Holiday Hosting

Since its inception in 1983, the Disney Christmas parade has evolved from a simple live broadcast of the in-park parade into an Emmy-winning variety special. While early years featured the likes of Joan Lunden and Regis Philbin (who became synonymous with the parade for decades) recent years have seen a shift toward talents like Julianne Hough, Derek Hough, and now Alfonso Ribeiro. Ginnifer Goodwin's inclusion marks a return to utilizing talent from current major Disney film projects, a strategy used often in the 90s and 2000s. Goodwin's presence ties directly to Zootopia 2 and Maia Kealoha's role connects to Lilo and Stitch.

