Photos: Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge Celebrates the Holidays with a Gingerbread Safari

In celebration of the Holidays at Disney World festivities, Disney’s Animal Kingdom lodge has installed a gorgeous set of gingerbread animals crafted by the resort’s culinary team.

What’s Happening:

The Holidays at Disney World are here!

Arriving with it are a plethora of decor, entertainment, specially-ticketed parties, food and beverage offerings, and more across the entire resort.

Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, guests can check out a gorgeous nahtazu animal display made of gingerbread.

While smaller than some of the other gingerbread displays on property, including Yacht & Beach Club and the Contemporary, the gingerbread animals are impeccably detailed making them equally as impressive.

This year’s lineup of animals include the seven foot tall Gingeraffe, which is made with gingerbread, sugar dough, and modeling chocolate.

The installation stands about the same size as a young giraffe.

Debra the Zebra is also impressive standing at 4 feet tall.

Francisco the Flamingo stands at about the same size as an adult flamingo at 3.5 feet tall.

New for this year is Rico the River Hog.

This year’s display is made up of 4 pounds of honey, 1 pound of simple syrup, 1.5 pounds of gingerbread spice, 12 pounds of dark modeling chocolate, 1 dozen eggs, and 27 pounds of flour.

In addition to the delicious display, there are plenty of treats guests can actually eat!

This includes:

Zebra Bark

Gingeraffe Cookie

Gingersnap Cookie

Linzer Cookie

Gluten/Wheat-Friendly Gingerbread Cookie

You’ll also find a commemorative gingerbread Animal Kingdom Lodge pin and ornament available for purchase to celebrate the season!

The ornament will run you $24.99 with the pin running for $22.99.

For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.

Read More Walt Disney World:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning



