Photos: Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge Celebrates the Holidays with a Gingerbread Safari
But remember, it's nahtazu!
In celebration of the Holidays at Disney World festivities, Disney’s Animal Kingdom lodge has installed a gorgeous set of gingerbread animals crafted by the resort’s culinary team.
What’s Happening:
- The Holidays at Disney World are here!
- Arriving with it are a plethora of decor, entertainment, specially-ticketed parties, food and beverage offerings, and more across the entire resort.
- Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, guests can check out a gorgeous nahtazu animal display made of gingerbread.
- While smaller than some of the other gingerbread displays on property, including Yacht & Beach Club and the Contemporary, the gingerbread animals are impeccably detailed making them equally as impressive.
- This year’s lineup of animals include the seven foot tall Gingeraffe, which is made with gingerbread, sugar dough, and modeling chocolate.
- The installation stands about the same size as a young giraffe.
- Debra the Zebra is also impressive standing at 4 feet tall.
- Francisco the Flamingo stands at about the same size as an adult flamingo at 3.5 feet tall.
- New for this year is Rico the River Hog.
- This year’s display is made up of 4 pounds of honey, 1 pound of simple syrup, 1.5 pounds of gingerbread spice, 12 pounds of dark modeling chocolate, 1 dozen eggs, and 27 pounds of flour.
- In addition to the delicious display, there are plenty of treats guests can actually eat!
- This includes:
Zebra Bark
Gingeraffe Cookie
Gingersnap Cookie
Linzer Cookie
Gluten/Wheat-Friendly Gingerbread Cookie
- You’ll also find a commemorative gingerbread Animal Kingdom Lodge pin and ornament available for purchase to celebrate the season!
- The ornament will run you $24.99 with the pin running for $22.99.
