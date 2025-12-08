Photos: Holiday Savings Await at Disney Springs' World of Disney Store
As is the case over at the Disneyland Resort, Disney fans at Walt Disney World who are looking to get in a little extra holiday shopping will want to make use of some new discounts available at the World of Disney store in Disney Springs.
A wide selection of Pin Trading lanyards are available for just $10.00.
Inside Out plush featuring characters like Joy, Envy and Bing Bong, are now on sale for $10.00.
Embrace your inner Ahsoka Tano with a lightsaber toy set, a savings of nearly $30 dropping from $69.99 to $40.00.
Also from the world of Star Wars, you can get a Sith Wayfinder for just $30.00.
Snap your fingers and just like that, you'll get an Infinity Gauntlet for $50.00.
While Mickey's Toontown does not exist at Walt Disney World anymore, you can still purchase this Disneyland souvenir for $20.00.
Pick up a Moana 2 figurine set or a singing doll for a 50% savings of $20.00.
Play in the Park and throw yourself a throw for the low price of $25.00.
Typically selling for $149.99, you can now pick up the Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway remote control trackless train for just $99.00.
A simple red Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey is currently retailing for just $50.00.
For the same price, there's also a Tiana's Bayou Adventure Spirit Jersey.
Get the Minnie Popcorn or Stitch Paris plush ear headbands for just $20.00.
Lastly, the Disney Pets Loungefly backpack is available for just $50.00.
It should be noted that additional discounts do apply on top of these limited time bonuses.
