Photos: Holiday Savings Await at Disney Springs' World of Disney Store

Save on a variety of items at the World of Disney store at Walt Disney World as a limited time bonus.

As is the case over at the Disneyland Resort, Disney fans at Walt Disney World who are looking to get in a little extra holiday shopping will want to make use of some new discounts available at the World of Disney store in Disney Springs.

A wide selection of Pin Trading lanyards are available for just $10.00.

Inside Out plush featuring characters like Joy, Envy and Bing Bong, are now on sale for $10.00.

Embrace your inner Ahsoka Tano with a lightsaber toy set, a savings of nearly $30 dropping from $69.99 to $40.00.

Also from the world of Star Wars, you can get a Sith Wayfinder for just $30.00.

Snap your fingers and just like that, you'll get an Infinity Gauntlet for $50.00.

While Mickey's Toontown does not exist at Walt Disney World anymore, you can still purchase this Disneyland souvenir for $20.00.

Pick up a Moana 2 figurine set or a singing doll for a 50% savings of $20.00.

Play in the Park and throw yourself a throw for the low price of $25.00.

Typically selling for $149.99, you can now pick up the Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway remote control trackless train for just $99.00.

A simple red Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey is currently retailing for just $50.00.

For the same price, there's also a Tiana's Bayou Adventure Spirit Jersey.

Get the Minnie Popcorn or Stitch Paris plush ear headbands for just $20.00.

Lastly, the Disney Pets Loungefly backpack is available for just $50.00.

It should be noted that additional discounts do apply on top of these limited time bonuses.

