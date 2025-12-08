Photos: Holiday Savings Await at Disneyland's World of Disney Store

Save on a variety of items at the World of Disney store in Downtown Disney as a limited time bonus.

Disney fans looking to get in a little extra holiday shopping will want to make use of some new discounts available at the Disneyland Resort's World of Disney store.

It's the last call to get yourself a Key to Disneyland, as this fun item developed for the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration seems to be on its way out.

Build your own Disneyland 70th anniversary bubble wand now for just $20, a savings of almost $20!

Inside Out plush featuring characters like Joy, Anger, Sadness and Disgust, are now on sale for $10.50.

Pick up a Moana 2 Singing Doll for $20.00.

An Ariel's Grotto playset is available for $25.00, a savings of 50%.

Lastly, there are plenty of Tiana's Bayou Adventure headbands available for $20.00.

World of Disney is participating in the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive for Toy for Tots through December 13th, 2025.

Take a look at this year's festive merchandise available at World of Disney and other locations throughout the Disneyland Resort.

