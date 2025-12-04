Disneyland Resort's New Explore Key to Replace Enchant Magic Key; Adds More Summer Reservation Opportunities
Explore Key offers June and July weekday reservations previously blocked out for Enchant Key holders.
Move over Enchant, it's time to Explore, as Disneyland Resort has announced a replacement for one of their Magic Key tiers.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland Resort has announced that the new Explore Key will replace the Enchant Key option for their Magic Key system in the near future.
- The Explore Key will go on sale on January 13, 2026, no earlier than 9:00am PT. That same day, Imagine Key sales will resume, joining the currently available Inspire and Believe passes.
- With the debut of the Explore Key, the Enchant Key will no longer be available for either sale or renewal. Those who are current Enchant Key holders can continue to use their pass until its expiration date.
- The Explore Key has similar benefits as the Enchant Key, though it has one obvious added incentive in that weekdays will now be available for reservations in both June and July. By comparison, the Enchant Key had previously almost completely blacked out those two summer months. In 2026 for instance, only June 1-4 are available for reservations for Enchant, with the remainder of June and all of July entirely blocked out.
- California residents can pay for a pass over 12 months with 0% APR after a new, lower $99 down payment.
- Predictably, the debut of the Explore Key brings with it a price increase from the last Enchant Key price, with Explore costing $999 a year vs. Enchant's current $974.
- Perks for Explore Key include:
- 4 theme park reservations at a time
- Save 10% off select merchandise and dining
- Save 25% off parking at the Toy Story Parking area
- Save 25% off the purchase of Lightning Lane Multi Pass
