Disney and Toys for Tots Bring Holiday Magic to Families in Need in Detroit and Across the Country
Disney is continuing its nearly 80-year partnership with Toys for Tots.
Disney Consumer Products is spreading holiday cheer across all 50 states, combining the magic of Disney with the power of giving.
What's Happening:
- Disney has a nearly 80-year association with the Toys for Tots program, making the season brighter for thousands of families in a uniquely Disney way.
- The magic kicked off on December 6th in Detroit – one of America’s cities most affected by child poverty – where Disney and Toys for Tots hosted an event for more than 120 local families. Specifically, the immersive holiday event was hosted at the historic Women’s City Club in The District Detroit.
- Parents were invited to “shop” this year’s hottest toys, provided to families at no cost by Disney Store, Mattel, Jazwares, Hasbro, JAKKS Pacific, Just Play, Ravensburger, and more – along with festive Disney-themed pajamas from Old Navy and books from Disney Publishing and Random House Children’s Books.
- While parents selected gifts, the kids explored Disney-themed play zones, enjoyed holiday treats and met the beloved character Stitch, who is currently on the Disney Holiday Magic Tour to create happiness for ohanas near and far.
- Elements of the event included:
- Mattel interactive play areas, where kids stepped into a world of imagination with hands-on play featuring Frozen and Cars, creating their own magical moments with new Mattel toys.
- Jazwares’ Disney Squishmallows zone, featuring claw machines filled with adorable Disney Squishmallows clips for children to win and take home, plus an oversized Stitch plush throne perfect for holiday-ready photo ops.
- A cozy lounge, complete with décor, furniture and holiday plate decorating provided by IKEA, as well as books, hot cocoa and treats.
- Kids also enjoyed Star Wars and Marvel-themed play zones featuring toys inspired by their favorite characters, including buildable play sets, remote control droids and more.
- Beyond Detroit, Disney teamed up with the nonprofit organization Good360 to bring joy to families facing hardship in every state across the country. Through surprise home deliveries featuring Disney Store products and gift cards, families were empowered to select toys their children truly wanted, creating impactful moments with memories that will last a lifetime.
- Fans can join the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive by donating a toy now through December 24th at DisneyStore.com/ToyDrive, or in person through December 14th at Disney Stores, the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.
What They're Saying:
- Paul Gitter, EVP, Global Brand Commercialization, Disney Consumer Products: “We create happiness every day at Disney Consumer Products, and our purpose becomes even more meaningful during the holidays when we focus on the families who need it most. This year, we are honored to bring Disney holiday magic to communities across the country, giving parents the ability to choose gifts for their children and create lifelong memories.”
- Gunnar Spafford, Major, U.S. Marine Corps (Retired), Deputy Vice President, Business Development, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation: “Each holiday season, Disney plays a pivotal role in bringing joy into the lives of American families, collecting and donating toys that serve as tangible signs of hope. This event is a wonderful evolution of our longstanding relationship, showcasing how together we’ve grown our impact year after year. By adding Disney’s creativity to our mission, we’re able to bring joy to countless children—making this season truly magical for those who need it most.”
- Migdalia Del Moral, a mother of four and recipient of a surprise shopping spree at Disney Store Times Square: “This is something very beautiful. I’m usually the one giving, so for this to happen to me, this really means a lot. When do you get to go to a store and let your kids pick out whatever they want? As long as they’re happy, I’m happy. And they look really happy right now.”
