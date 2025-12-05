Step Inside the New "Coco" and "Incredibles" Themed Suites at Disneyland’s Pixar Place Hotel
Bookings are now available for these immersive new suites.
Disneyland has shared some first look images from within the intricately detailed new suites coming soon to the Pixar Place Hotel.
What's Happening:
- We're getting our first glimpse inside the new Coco and The Incredibles themed suites debuting imminently at the Pixar Place Hotel.
- The Coco Suite, with Oaxacan-style architecture, will feature terracotta tiling, Mexican artisan quilted and woven pieces, a fireplace, unique handcrafted wooden furniture, and thoughtful touches of hand-painted art.
- The Coco Suite is inspired by the film’s Rivera family hacienda with many family photos and mementos.
- The Incredibles Suite will have a mid-century design with a “spy-fi" twist. In Incredibles 2, DevTech businessman and Super fan Winston Deavor lends his striking home for the Parr family to live. Now he has designed the perfect getaway for the family!
- The suite includes a primary bedroom for the Parr parents, with a connecting room for Edna Mode designed by Edna herself. Beginning with a hand-scanning prop at the entryway, guests will encounter Super-inspired touches and special effects including a spy phone, hidden messages, a secret door and other surprises!
- These themed suites are in addition to the hotel’s several other room types including standard rooms and one, two and three-bedroom suites to accommodate various family travel needs.
- Bookings for both of these suites are now available. For help booking your own magical stay in either The Incredibles or Coco suites, we recommend contacting our travel partner Mouse Fan Travel.
