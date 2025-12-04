Disneyland 70th Celebration Entertainment Set to Return Throughout January

At least we didn't have to wait 8 years for Paint the Night to return this time!

After taking a break for the holiday season, a number of entertainment offerings for Disneyland's 70th Celebration will be returning next month.

What's Happening:

  • Throughout the Halloween and Christmas seasons, many of Disneyland 70 entertainment offerings went on hiatus to make way for returning seasonal entertainment like A Christmas Fantasy Parade and Halloween Screams.
  • Following the end of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort on January 7th, many of these offerings will slowly start to be reintroduced throughout the month.
  • On January 8th, the Wondrous Journeys fireworks show will return, while Mickey and pals will return to wearing their Disneyland 70th Celebration outfits.

  • Finally, on January 30th, the beloved Paint the Night Parade, which returned to Disneyland this past summer for the 70th after a multiple year hiatus, will return to bring energetic nightlife to Disneyland Park.
  • For an enhanced parade experience, guests can book a Paint the Night Dining Package at Plaza Inn as of today at on Disneyland.com for use beginning January 30th.  

