Disneyland 70th Celebration Entertainment Set to Return Throughout January
At least we didn't have to wait 8 years for Paint the Night to return this time!
After taking a break for the holiday season, a number of entertainment offerings for Disneyland's 70th Celebration will be returning next month.
What's Happening:
- Throughout the Halloween and Christmas seasons, many of Disneyland 70 entertainment offerings went on hiatus to make way for returning seasonal entertainment like A Christmas Fantasy Parade and Halloween Screams.
- Following the end of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort on January 7th, many of these offerings will slowly start to be reintroduced throughout the month.
- On January 8th, the Wondrous Journeys fireworks show will return, while Mickey and pals will return to wearing their Disneyland 70th Celebration outfits.
- Then, on the following day, The Celebrate Happy Cavalcade will return – featuring appearances from Duffy and ShellieMae.
- Finally, on January 30th, the beloved Paint the Night Parade, which returned to Disneyland this past summer for the 70th after a multiple year hiatus, will return to bring energetic nightlife to Disneyland Park.
- For an enhanced parade experience, guests can book a Paint the Night Dining Package at Plaza Inn as of today at on Disneyland.com for use beginning January 30th.
- One thing that will not be returning in the new year is "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!" That parade at Disney California Adventure had its last performance, possibly ever, on August 4th, 2025.
- Guests can continue to enjoy current 70th entertainment that has continued through the holiday season, including “World of Color Happiness!,” “Tapestry of Happiness” and “Celebrate Happy: A Little Bit of Magic Every Night.”
- Earlier this week, we learned that the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration will conclude its run on August 9th, 2026.
