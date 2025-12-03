Disneyland Resort Unveils DCA 25th & Disneyland 70th Anniversary Refillable Popcorn Buckets for Magic Key Holders
Celebrate milestone anniversaries at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park with exclusive refillable popcorn buckets.
Magic Key holders, it’s time to celebrate with a crunch! Disneyland Resort is serving up a special treat for guests with exclusive refillable popcorn buckets commemorating milestone anniversaries at both parks.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Resort is turning up the magic with not one, but two commemorative popcorn buckets for Magic Key holders.
- Disney California Adventure Park 25th Anniversary Bucket: Available at Disney California Adventure Park, this bucket is a perfect keepsake to mark a quarter-century of thrills, fun, and unforgettable memories.
- Disneyland Park 70th Celebration Bucket: Celebrate seven decades of Disneyland magic with this special bucket at Disneyland Park. It’s a collector’s item for any true Disney fan.
- Magic Key holders can enjoy $2.25 refills from January 13 through February 24, 2026. Refills are limited to one standard refill per bucket at a time and are valid only at participating popcorn carts.
- Flavored popcorn is not included in this offer. Each Magic Key holder can purchase one bucket per transaction, while supplies last.
- Whether you’re revisiting your favorite rides, watching parades, or enjoying the scenery, these special refillable buckets let you snack while celebrating two huge milestones at Disneyland Resort.
