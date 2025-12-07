Benjamin Bratt Revealed as This Year’s Celebrity Narrator for Disneyland’s Candlelight Processional
Disneyland President Thomas Mazloum took to social media to reveal the “Andor” star’s role as celebrity narrator.
Yesterday was the first of two nights of the Candlelight Processional at Disneyland, and this year’s celebrity narrator has been revealed to be Andor star Benjamin Bratt.
What’s Happening:
- Benjamin Bratt, who took over the role of Bail Organa from Jimmy Smits in season two of the Star Wars series Andor, was revealed to be the celebrity narrator of the Candlelight Processional this weekend at Disneyland.
- This marks a break from two years of the event being hosted by Marvel stars, with last year's narrator being Kathryn Hahn and 2023's being Brie Larson.
- Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum has taken to social media to share more about the magical Disneyland tradition that is the Candlelight Processional.
- The Disneyland Candlelight Ceremony tradition began in 1958 as a way for Walt Disney to show his gratitude to the Orange County community that serves as the home of his first theme park, Disneyland.
- Each year, the 600-member candlelight choir parades down Main Street U.S.A. for two performances each night in the park’s Town Square, where singers that hail from Disneyland Cast Members to members of local community choirs perform along with a live orchestra, handbell players and fanfare trumpeters.
- Seating is extremely limited and only available to invited guests, VIPs, and Club 33 members. As such, Disneyland does not typically promote the event in a way Disney fans are used to – especially when compared to the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT. In most cases, Disneyland won’t publicly acknowledge the event with the general public until AFTER it has taken place, as is the case with Mazloum's post.
- Highly sought-after standing room spots are available for the general public behind the seats placed in Town Square, and the presentation can be heard down Main Street USA, where crowds are also known to gather to catch a glimpse.
- Celebrity narrators of the event are kept under wraps until they appear at the park, though they are sometimes seen rehearsing during park operating hours, and the surprise is revealed for those present and savvy internet users.
