Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock Celebrates This Year’s Candlelight Processional On Social Media

An annual tradition has taken place again this weekend at Disneyland Park, and Disneyland resort president Ken Potrock has taken to Instagram to show off this year’s Candlelight Processional.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock has taken to social media to share the magical Disneyland tradition that occurred over the weekend, this year’s annual Candlelight Processional at the park.

Potrock shared a brief history of the event before thanking this year’s narrator, Oscar winner Brie Larson, captioning the photoset: “Since 1958, Disneyland Cast Members, guests and community partners have gathered on Main Street, U.S.A., for our annual Candlelight Ceremony and Processional. Our Cast Choir and Orchestra, along with special performers, were joined by the fantastic @brielarson as celebrity guest narrator for some special holiday magic. Thank you to all who came to support this special event – we wish you all a wonderful holiday season!”

The Disneyland Candlelight Ceremony tradition began in 1958 as a way for Walt Disney to show his gratitude to the Orange County community that serves as the home of his first theme park, Disneyland.

Each year, the 600-member candlelight choir parades down Main Street U.S.A. for two performances each night in the park’s Town Square, where singers that hail from Disneyland Cast Members to members of local community choirs perform along with a live orchestra, handbell players and fanfare trumpeters.

Seating is extremely limited and only available to invited guests, VIPs, and Club 33 members. As such, Disneyland does not typically promote the event in a way Disney fans are used to – especially when compared to the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT

Celebrity narrators of the event are kept under wraps until they appear at the park, though they are sometimes seen rehearsing during park operating hours, and the surprise is revealed for those present and savvy internet users.

This year’s narrator, Brie Larson, is the star of the recently released film from Marvel The Marvels . The Academy Award winner has also starred in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame .

The Academy Award winner has also starred in and . You can check out our video of the Candlelight Processional narrated by Brie Larson below.