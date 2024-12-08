Kathryn Hahn Revealed as This Year’s Celebrity Narrator for Disneyland’s Candlelight Processional

Disneyland President Ken Potrock took to social media to reveal the “Agatha All Along” star’s role as celebrity narrator.

This weekend, the annual Candlelight Processional took place at Disneyland, and this year’s celebrity narrator was none other than Kathyrn Hahn.

What’s Happening:

Agatha Harkness herself, Kathryn Hahn, was revealed to be the celebrity narrator of the Candlelight Processional this weekend at Disneyland.

This marks the second year in a row that the event was hosted by a Marvel narrated by Brie Larson

Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Candlelight Ceremony tradition began in 1958 as a way for Walt Disney to show his gratitude to the Orange County community that serves as the home of his first theme park, Disneyland.

Each year, the 600-member candlelight choir parades down Main Street U.S.A. for two performances each night in the park’s Town Square, where singers that hail from Disneyland Cast Members to members of local community choirs perform along with a live orchestra, handbell players and fanfare trumpeters.

Seating is extremely limited and only available to invited guests, VIPs, and Club 33 members. As such, Disneyland does not typically promote the event in a way Disney fans are used to – especially when compared to the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT

Highly sought-after standing room spots are available for the general public behind the seats placed in Town Square, and the presentation can be heard down Main Street USA, where crowds are also known to gather to catch a glimpse.

Celebrity narrators of the event are kept under wraps until they appear at the park, though they are sometimes seen rehearsing during park operating hours, and the surprise is revealed for those present and savvy internet users.