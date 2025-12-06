Let it Bro: Celebrate "A Very Jonas Christmas Movie" at Disney Springs

Disney+ and the Jonas Brothers are ready to celebrate the holidays with you with their brand new movie A Very Jonas Christmas Movie. Fans visiting Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs can join in on several celebratory activities themed around the holiday chaos of the film.

What’s Happening:

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie is here!

Debuting on Disney+ in November, the holiday movie stars Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas in a chaotic holiday special fans of the Jonas Brothers won’t wanna miss.

And, thanks to Disney Parks Blog, we now know there are plenty of ways to join in on the Jonas Brothers fun in Disney Springs.

At Walt Disney World’s premiere shopping district, there are three ways to join in on the fun!

Located between Tren-D and Once Upon A Toy, a photo backdrop showcasing the Jo Bros is the perfect place for a holiday photo op!

But the real fun comes from the music, just like the Jonas Brothers.

Throughout Disney Springs, two roaming musical acts will help soundtrack your holiday shopping.

Inspired by A Very Jonas Christmas Movie a Strolling Piano brings live performances of some of your favorite tunes.

For those looking for more of a dance party, a Roaming DJ Sleigh might put a little bit of pep in your step as you enjoy the holiday festivities.

In the film, The Jonas Brothers head home for the holidays, hoping for a simple Christmas like the old days.

Nick tries to pull off a low-key proposal, but the family’s holiday chaos keeps messing up his plans.

Joe accidentally signs the brothers up to save the town’s Christmas festival after a last-minute cancellation.

Kevin, on the other hand, digs up a forgotten Jonas family Christmas tradition that just might fix everything.

Between rehearsals, family arguments, and plenty of hot cocoa, the brothers start to feel like a trio again.

On Christmas Eve, their surprise performance brings the whole town together and reminds them why they started making music in the first place.

You can stream A Very Jonas Christmas Movie on Disney+ now!

