20 Trees in One Night! Disney Unscripted Takes Viewers Behind-the-Scenes of Walt Disney World's Christmas Trees

For guests visiting the resort, it may seem like the Holidays at Disney World arrive overnight, and in a lot of ways, it does! In a recent post from Disney Parks, they highlight the incredible work that goes into installing Walt Disney World's impressive lineup of Christmas trees.

What’s Happening:

The holidays are one of the best times of the year to visit Walt Disney World!

Filled with amazing limited-time entertainment offerings, food items, and decor, the festivities are filled with yuletide fun.

One of the most important decorations of the holiday season are the ornate Christmas trees found across the resort.

In the latest edition of Disney Unscripted, Disney Parks shares a look at the crazy one-night-only installation of 20 trees across Walt Disney World.

Throughout the approximately 13 minute episode, the trees ranging from 15-70 feet tall have to be ready for opening the next morning.

Requiring an incredible team of people, stringent logistic planning, and a whole lot of Christmas lights, the team is able to get the resort ready for the winter season.

Tree installation takes place all across the resort, including the massive World Showcase and Main Street, U.S.A. trees.

Check out the full episode below:

While the holidays are a great time to enjoy some amazing decor, it’s also the best time of the year to enjoy a treat!

Guests visiting Walt Disney World can find delicious treats across the theme parks, Disney Springs, and the resort hotels.

