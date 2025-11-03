Foodie Guide to 2025 Holiday Offerings at Walt Disney World Resorts
It's time for some holiday feasting! The Disney Parks Blog just recently shared the Foodie Guide for holiday offerings around the Walt Disney World resorts.
Barcelona Lounge Location: Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Snowflake Cinnamon Roll: Fondant icing with sugar snowflake décor
BoardWalk Deli Location: Disney’s BoardWalk Inn (mobile order available)
- Candy Cane Cheesecake Brownie: Peppermint cheesecake, decadent brownie, and dark chocolate ‘sleigh bell’ truffle
- Snowflake Cinnamon Roll: Fondant icing with sugar snowflake décor
Capt. Cook’s and Kona Island Location: Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort (mobile order available at Capt. Cook’s)
- Festive Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake, peppermint mousse, streusel, and chocolate décor
Carousel Coffee Location: Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Snowflake Cinnamon Roll: Fondant icing with sugar snowflake décor
Gasparilla Island Grill Location: Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa (mobile order available)
- Gingerbread Brownie: Gingerbread-spiced brownie with salted caramel ganache (New)
- Let It Snow: Almond-praline mousse, confit apricot, and orange chiffon
- Stollen Bites (New)
Le Petit Café Location: Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Gingerbread Eggnog Entremet: Gingerbread financier, eggnog panna cotta, and raspberry gel
- Gingerbread Cookie: European-style gingerbread, dark chocolate, and sugar glaze
Primo Piatto Location: Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Gingerbread Cookie: European-style gingerbread, dark chocolate, and sugar glaze
Pineapple Lanai Location: Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Olu Mel Holiday Float: DOLE Whip Lime with DOLE Pineapple Juice, white chocolate piece, and strawberry popping candy (Non-alcoholic)
Roaring Fork Location: Disney’s Wilderness Lodge (mobile order available)
- Peppermint Igloo: White chocolate igloo filled with white chocolate-peppermint mousse and dark chocolate cake
Trail’s End Location: Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Snowflake Cinnamon Roll: Fondant icing with sugar snowflake décor
Various Quick-Service Locations Available at Various Value Resorts
- Sausage and Butternut Squash Ragu: Fennel sausage, butternut squash, and kale in a creamy tomato sauce (New) (Mobile order available)
- Available at: End Zone Food Court, Every Pop Shopping and Dining, Intermission Food Court, Landscape of Flavors, Riverside Mill Food Court, World Premiere Food Court
- Gingerbread Cake: Gingerbread cake, caramel ganache filling, caramel crispy pearls, eggnog pastry cream, and white chocolate (New) (Mobile order available)
- Available at: Centertown Market, End Zone Food Court, Every Pop Shopping and Dining, Good’s Food to Go, Intermission Food Court, Landscape of Flavors, Riverside Mill Food Court, World Premiere Food Court
- Candy Cane Shake: Choice of vanilla or chocolate peppermint shake with whipped cream, peppermint pieces, and a cherry (New) (Non-alcoholic)
- Available at: End Zone Food Court, Intermission Food Court, Landscape of Flavors, Riverside Mill Food Court, World Premiere Food Court
More Disney World Holiday News:
- Foodie Guide to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2025 at the Magic Kingdom
- Chewbacca Brings a New Holiday to Disney Jollywood Nights Alongside Other New Character Additions
- Snow Machines and String Lights: Jollywood Nights Begins to Take Shape at Disney's Hollywood Studios
- It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas: 2025 Holiday Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World
- Festive Sleigh Rides Return to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground at Walt Disney World