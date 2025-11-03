Foodie Guide to 2025 Holiday Offerings at Walt Disney World Resorts

Check out all the delicious offerings coming this holiday season to Walt Disney World resort.

It's time for some holiday feasting! The Disney Parks Blog just recently shared the Foodie Guide for holiday offerings around the Walt Disney World resorts.

Barcelona Lounge Location: Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Snowflake Cinnamon Roll: Fondant icing with sugar snowflake décor

BoardWalk Deli Location: Disney’s BoardWalk Inn (mobile order available)

Candy Cane Cheesecake Brownie: Peppermint cheesecake, decadent brownie, and dark chocolate ‘sleigh bell’ truffle

Snowflake Cinnamon Roll: Fondant icing with sugar snowflake décor

Capt. Cook’s and Kona Island Location: Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort (mobile order available at Capt. Cook’s)

Festive Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake, peppermint mousse, streusel, and chocolate décor

Carousel Coffee Location: Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Snowflake Cinnamon Roll: Fondant icing with sugar snowflake décor

Gasparilla Island Grill Location: Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa (mobile order available)

Gingerbread Brownie: Gingerbread-spiced brownie with salted caramel ganache (New)

Let It Snow: Almond-praline mousse, confit apricot, and orange chiffon

Stollen Bites (New)

Le Petit Café Location: Disney’s Riviera Resort

Gingerbread Eggnog Entremet: Gingerbread financier, eggnog panna cotta, and raspberry gel

Gingerbread Cookie: European-style gingerbread, dark chocolate, and sugar glaze

Primo Piatto Location: Disney’s Riviera Resort

Gingerbread Cookie: European-style gingerbread, dark chocolate, and sugar glaze

Pineapple Lanai Location: Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Olu Mel Holiday Float: DOLE Whip Lime with DOLE Pineapple Juice, white chocolate piece, and strawberry popping candy (Non-alcoholic)

Roaring Fork Location: Disney’s Wilderness Lodge (mobile order available)

Peppermint Igloo: White chocolate igloo filled with white chocolate-peppermint mousse and dark chocolate cake

Trail’s End Location: Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Snowflake Cinnamon Roll: Fondant icing with sugar snowflake décor

Various Quick-Service Locations Available at Various Value Resorts

Sausage and Butternut Squash Ragu: Fennel sausage, butternut squash, and kale in a creamy tomato sauce (New) (Mobile order available) Available at: End Zone Food Court, Every Pop Shopping and Dining, Intermission Food Court, Landscape of Flavors, Riverside Mill Food Court, World Premiere Food Court

Gingerbread Cake: Gingerbread cake, caramel ganache filling, caramel crispy pearls, eggnog pastry cream, and white chocolate (New) (Mobile order available) Available at: Centertown Market, End Zone Food Court, Every Pop Shopping and Dining, Good’s Food to Go, Intermission Food Court, Landscape of Flavors, Riverside Mill Food Court, World Premiere Food Court

Candy Cane Shake: Choice of vanilla or chocolate peppermint shake with whipped cream, peppermint pieces, and a cherry (New) (Non-alcoholic) Available at: End Zone Food Court, Intermission Food Court, Landscape of Flavors, Riverside Mill Food Court, World Premiere Food Court



