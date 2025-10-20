Snow Machines and String Lights: Jollywood Nights Begins to Take Shape at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is one of the best places to enjoy the Holidays at Disney World. As the park prepares to welcome guests to the separately ticketed event Jollywood Nights, Christmas lighting and snow machines have begun appearing at the park.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Laughing Place spotted the recent additions of decorations and props for Jollywood Nights.

The Walt Disney World

Over on Sunset Boulevard, the park hosts the Sunset Seasons Greetings show, which is an intermittent atmospheric experience full of lights, snow, and projections on The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

Right now, you can see string longs being weaved into the plants surrounding the area as well as giant fans that pump out the fake snow.

Jollywood Nights:

This season, Jollywood Nights is introducing an exciting new lineup of merchandise and food.

For fans of the event, Ollie the gingerbread man is getting his own set of apparel and collectibles among the stars

Of course, some delicious holiday treats

For more information on Jollywood Nights tickets, you can visit Walt Disney World’s official website.

