Walt Disney World Valet Arrested After Stealing Checks from Guest at Animal Kingdom Lodge
The employee worked for a third party valet service, not Disney.
A Walt Disney World employee was recently arrested after a guest noticed fraudulent charges from her checking account after using valet parking.
What’s Happening:
- According to News6, A Walt Disney World valet employee was arrested for allegedly stealing a guest’s checkbook and cashing nearly $1,300 in fraudulent checks.
- The victim, visiting from Ohio, had valeted her car at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Kidani Village.
- Days later, she received bank alerts for unauthorized withdrawals of $250, $670, $98, and $230.
- She checked her vehicle, found no forced entry, and discovered her checkbook missing.
- Bank images showed the checks were written to a man named Mason Henrichsen, someone the victim did not know.
- Deputies contacted the valet manager, who confirmed Henrichsen worked at Kidani Village and was scheduled to work that night.
- When Henrichsen arrived, deputies detained him and read him his rights.
- Henrichsen told investigators he found a check on the ground and decided to write it to himself, later depositing the checks at a Chase Bank near Disney Springs.
- Court records show he faces two felony charges including forgery and fraud, with the case sent to the Economic Crimes Unit.
- A Disney spokesperson said the valet works for a third-party company, not Disney itself.
- It’s unfortunate to see this happen at the Most Magical Place on Earth, regardless of whether it was a Disney cast member or not.
- Hopefully, Disney is able to implement measures to protect guests using their valet service or other third party services in the future.
Read More Walt Disney World:
- Disney Expands Fort Wilderness’ Meadow Swimmin’ Pool To Reopen Mid-2026 with New Zero-Entry Pool
- Disney Lorcana Confirms Collectors Quest and Scavenger Hunt for EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Two Tracks from Holidays in Hollywood at Disney Jollywood Nights Hit Streaming Services