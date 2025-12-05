Walt Disney World Valet Arrested After Stealing Checks from Guest at Animal Kingdom Lodge

The employee worked for a third party valet service, not Disney.

A Walt Disney World employee was recently arrested after a guest noticed fraudulent charges from her checking account after using valet parking.

According to News6, A Walt Disney World valet employee was arrested for allegedly stealing a guest’s checkbook and cashing nearly $1,300 in fraudulent checks.

The victim, visiting from Ohio, had valeted her car at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Kidani Village.

Days later, she received bank alerts for unauthorized withdrawals of $250, $670, $98, and $230.

She checked her vehicle, found no forced entry, and discovered her checkbook missing.

Bank images showed the checks were written to a man named Mason Henrichsen, someone the victim did not know.

Deputies contacted the valet manager, who confirmed Henrichsen worked at Kidani Village and was scheduled to work that night.

When Henrichsen arrived, deputies detained him and read him his rights.

Henrichsen told investigators he found a check on the ground and decided to write it to himself, later depositing the checks at a Chase Bank near Disney Springs.

Court records show he faces two felony charges including forgery and fraud, with the case sent to the Economic Crimes Unit.

A Disney spokesperson said the valet works for a third-party company, not Disney itself.

It’s unfortunate to see this happen at the Most Magical Place on Earth, regardless of whether it was a Disney cast member or not.

Hopefully, Disney is able to implement measures to protect guests using their valet service or other third party services in the future.

