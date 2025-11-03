Foodie Guide to 2025 Holiday Food at Walt Disney World Parks and Disney Springs

Check out all of the new and returning treats available this holiday season.

The holiday season at Walt Disney World Resort brings a sleigh-full of festive flavors across the parks and Disney Springs. From decadent desserts to savory sips and merry morsels, here is the complete guide to every holiday food item you can enjoy.

Disney Springs

Amorette’s Patisserie (mobile order available)

Butterscotch Christmas Candy: Butterscotch mousse, brown butter cake, and salted caramel crispy pearls (New)

Butterscotch mousse, brown butter cake, and salted caramel crispy pearls (New) Chocolate Chunk Cookie: Chocolate chunk cookie made with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies Winter Blend, chocolate chunks, and sea salt (New)

Chocolate chunk cookie made with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies Winter Blend, chocolate chunks, and sea salt (New) Christmas Present Cake Bar: Gingerbread cake combined with milk chocolate mousse and caramel crispy pearls (New)

Gingerbread cake combined with milk chocolate mousse and caramel crispy pearls (New) Christmas Tree Croquembouche: Pâte à choux filled with hazelnut custard

Pâte à choux filled with hazelnut custard Frosted Winter Rose: Chocolate biscuit with dark chocolate mousse and raspberry filling (New)

Chocolate biscuit with dark chocolate mousse and raspberry filling (New) Gingerbread House Petit Cake: Gingerbread chiffon, marshmallow mousse, milk chocolate mousse, salted caramel crispy pearls, and M&M’S Milk Chocolate Minis (New)

Gingerbread chiffon, marshmallow mousse, milk chocolate mousse, salted caramel crispy pearls, and M&M’S Milk Chocolate Minis (New) Hot Cocoa Crème Brûlée: Chocolate crème brûlée with chocolate whipped cream (New)

Chocolate crème brûlée with chocolate whipped cream (New) Mickey Petite Dome: White chocolate mousse, dark chocolate mousse, crispy pearls, and chocolate chiffon (New)

White chocolate mousse, dark chocolate mousse, crispy pearls, and chocolate chiffon (New) Mickey Sweater Hat Dome Cake: Gingerbread chiffon, marshmallow mousse, milk chocolate mousse, and salted caramel crispy pearls (New)

Gingerbread chiffon, marshmallow mousse, milk chocolate mousse, and salted caramel crispy pearls (New) Minnie Petite Dome: White Chocolate mousse, raspberry filling, and vanilla chiffon (New)

White Chocolate mousse, raspberry filling, and vanilla chiffon (New) North Pole Bar: Espresso-dark chocolate mousse, chocolate chiffon, and cherry jam (New)

Espresso-dark chocolate mousse, chocolate chiffon, and cherry jam (New) Peppermint Bark Cheesecake: Peppermint cheesecake, chocolate cookie crust, dark chocolate mousse, and dark chocolate-peppermint bark (New)

Peppermint cheesecake, chocolate cookie crust, dark chocolate mousse, and dark chocolate-peppermint bark (New) Santa Mickey Gingerbread Cookie: Gingerbread cookie dipped in white chocolate with royal icing and sprinkles (New)

Gingerbread cookie dipped in white chocolate with royal icing and sprinkles (New) Snowman Pastry: Cookies and cream mousse, chocolate brownie, and dark chocolate crispy pearls (New)

Cookies and cream mousse, chocolate brownie, and dark chocolate crispy pearls (New) Vanilla Éclair: Pâte à choux filled with vanilla mousse topped with marzipan, sugar Christmas lights, and a chocolate coin (New)

Coca-Cola Store Rooftop Beverage Bar

Coke Cinnamon: Coca-Cola with cinnamon syrup, whipped cream, and graham cracker crumble in a Santa cup (Non-alcoholic)

Coca-Cola with cinnamon syrup, whipped cream, and graham cracker crumble in a Santa cup (Non-alcoholic) Gingerbread Float: Coca-Cola, gingerbread syrup, ice cream, whipped cream, and a gingerperson cookie (Non-alcoholic)

Coca-Cola, gingerbread syrup, ice cream, whipped cream, and a gingerperson cookie (Non-alcoholic) Arctic Fizz: Blue Curaçao syrup, Fanta Blue Raspberry, Sprite, whipped cream, and crushed rock candy in a polar bear cup.

Dockside Margaritas

Pomegranate Margarita: Patrón Silver Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, sweet-and-sour, and pomegranate juice garnished with a lime wedge (New)

Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop

Peppermint Bark Hot Fudge Sundae: Vanilla ice cream layered with handmade hot fudge and peppermint chunks topped with whipped cream, festive red sugar, mini dark chocolate chips, and a Peppermint Bark SQUARE

Vanilla ice cream layered with handmade hot fudge and peppermint chunks topped with whipped cream, festive red sugar, mini dark chocolate chips, and a Peppermint Bark SQUARE Peppermint Hot Cocoa: Chocolate flavor paired with peppermint, topped with whipped cream, festive red sugar and mini dark chocolate chips served with a Peppermint Bark SQUARE

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar

A Wreath of Wellington: Strip steak, mushroom duxelles, Gruyère, puff pastry, herbed parmesan, and horseradish-mustard aïoli (New)

Strip steak, mushroom duxelles, Gruyère, puff pastry, herbed parmesan, and horseradish-mustard aïoli (New) Boughs of Holly Deviled Eggs: Deviled eggs with sweet potato filling, fried chicken, herbed butter, cranberry, and parsley (New)

Deviled eggs with sweet potato filling, fried chicken, herbed butter, cranberry, and parsley (New) Holiday Mine Car Meatballs: Maple-bourbon meatballs, Granny Smith apple and cranberry chutney, sweet potato hay, and thyme

Maple-bourbon meatballs, Granny Smith apple and cranberry chutney, sweet potato hay, and thyme Jock’s Famous Pigs in the Blanket: Debreziner sausage, puff pastry, and cranberry mustard

Debreziner sausage, puff pastry, and cranberry mustard Tannenbaum: Malibu Coconut Rum, Midori Melon Liqueur, DOLE Pineapple Juice, and cream of coconut garnished with a red sugared rim, whipped cream

Malibu Coconut Rum, Midori Melon Liqueur, DOLE Pineapple Juice, and cream of coconut garnished with a red sugared rim, whipped cream Turkey Egg Rolls: Turkey egg rolls with sweet-and-sour cranberry dipping sauce (New)

Cookies with Eggnog: Eggnog with Siesta Key Spiced Rum served with tree sugar cookie, snickerdoodle swirl cookie, and chocolate-peppermint cookie (New)

Eggnog with Siesta Key Spiced Rum served with tree sugar cookie, snickerdoodle swirl cookie, and chocolate-peppermint cookie (New) Gingerbread Martini: Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, RumChata Cream Liqueur, gingerbread syrup, and half and half garnished with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs, and a chocolate piece (New)

Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, RumChata Cream Liqueur, gingerbread syrup, and half and half garnished with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs, and a chocolate piece (New) Holiday Spritz: Aperol Liqueur, cranberry juice, smoked cranberry syrup, and Prosecco garnished with a rosemary sprig (New)

Aperol Liqueur, cranberry juice, smoked cranberry syrup, and Prosecco garnished with a rosemary sprig (New) Hot Cocoa Flight: Sugar Cookie with RumChata Cream Liqeur and Stoli Vanilla Vodka Peppermint Mocha with Bola Crème de Menthe Withe Liqeur White Hot Cocoa with hazelnut, raspberry, Frangelico and Chambord Liqueurs



Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co.

Peppermint Mocha Latte: Espresso, milk, dark chocolate sauce, peppermint syrup topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce

Marketplace Snacks

Sven Reindeer Food Waffle Sundae: Vanilla and chocolate soft-serve swirl, white and dark chocolate-coated pretzels, M&M’S Mini’s Milk Chocolate Candies Holiday Blend, cinnamon cereal, marshmallow sauce, and a white chocolate coin

Paddlefish

Boiling in a Winter Wonderland: Key West Pink Shrimp, Cedar Key Little Necks, PEI mussels, corn bread, red potatoes, and sweet corn

Sunshine Churros

Gingerbread Churro: A churro rolled in gingerbread sugar, drizzled with buttercream frosting topped with crushed gingerbread cookie crumbs and a spritz of edible glitter (New)

Swirls on the Water

Mickey Gingerbread Cone: Gingerbread cone with chocolate soft-serve, DOLE Whip pomegranate, holiday sprinkles, and gingerbread Mickey (New)

Gingerbread cone with chocolate soft-serve, DOLE Whip pomegranate, holiday sprinkles, and gingerbread Mickey (New) Tropical Holiday Tree Sundae: Waffle bowl with DOLE Whip Lime, coconut soft-serve, sugar tree lights, graham cracker crumbs, and sugar piece (New)

Terralina Crafted Italian

4 Cheese Truffle Gnocchi: Large handmade potato gnocchi served in a cream sauce featuring Grana Padano, Gorgonzola, mascarpone, and fontina cheese finished with truffle oil (New)

Large handmade potato gnocchi served in a cream sauce featuring Grana Padano, Gorgonzola, mascarpone, and fontina cheese finished with truffle oil (New) Spiced Cinnamon & Nutmeg Cheesecake (New)

(New) White Christmas Sangria: Spiced vanilla vodka, white cranberry juice, elderflower, apples, and pinot grigio (New)

The Ganachery

10-Year Tawny Port Ganache Square: 10-Year Tawny Port blended with milk chocolate and covered with 65% dark chocolate

10-Year Tawny Port blended with milk chocolate and covered with 65% dark chocolate Chocolate-Peppermint S’more: Chocolate graham crackers, toasted house-made marshmallow, and melted peppermint bark

Chocolate graham crackers, toasted house-made marshmallow, and melted peppermint bark Chocolate-Peppermint Marshmallows: Peppermint Marshmallows covered in 65% Dark Chocolate

Peppermint Marshmallows covered in 65% Dark Chocolate Disney Holiday Ganache Box: Assorted ganache squares in holiday flavors

Assorted ganache squares in holiday flavors Eggnog Ganache Square: Eggnog ganache covered in dark chocolate

Eggnog ganache covered in dark chocolate Gingerbread Ganache Square: Gingerbread spices and honey ganache covered in milk chocolate

Gingerbread spices and honey ganache covered in milk chocolate Irish Cream Sipping Ganache: European-style hot ganache made with milk, dark, and caramel chocolates blended with cream and vanilla and served with Bailey’s Original Irish Cream Liqueur

European-style hot ganache made with milk, dark, and caramel chocolates blended with cream and vanilla and served with Bailey’s Original Irish Cream Liqueur Mango Curry Ganache Square: Indian curry and mangoes covered in 65% dark chocolate (New)

Indian curry and mangoes covered in 65% dark chocolate (New) Mickey Chocolate-covered Gingerbread Cookies: Spiced gingerbread cookies enrobed in milk chocolate and dark 65% chocolate

Spiced gingerbread cookies enrobed in milk chocolate and dark 65% chocolate Sticky Toffee Ganache Square: Medjool dates and maple syrup covered in 65% dark chocolate (New)

Medjool dates and maple syrup covered in 65% dark chocolate (New) The Ganachery Hot Sipping Ganache Kit: The Ganachery Hot Cocoa Mix with a blend of dark, milk, and caramel chocolate and peppermint marshmallows (New)

The Ganachery Hot Cocoa Mix with a blend of dark, milk, and caramel chocolate and peppermint marshmallows (New) Toy Soldier Mickey Chocolate Piñata: Dark chocolate shell filled with gingerbread-flavored milk chocolate treats (New)

Milk Chocolate Olaf: Hollow milk chocolate figure

Hollow milk chocolate figure Gingerbread-Pecan Toffee: Spiced toffee enrobed with milk chocolate and encrusted with toasted pecans and gingerbread crumbs

Spiced toffee enrobed with milk chocolate and encrusted with toasted pecans and gingerbread crumbs Hot Sipping Ganache: Our hot chocolate ganache blend

West Side-Landing Outdoor Foods

Cranberry Paloma: Patrón Silver Tequila, cranberry juice, sweet-and-sour, and grapefruit juice garnished with berries (New)

Vivoli il Gelato

Gingerbread Tiramisu: Tiramisù cream and gingerbread cake soaked in tres leches milk

Tiramisù cream and gingerbread cake soaked in tres leches milk Peppermint Affogato: Vanilla gelato topped with crushed peppermint and a shot of espresso (New)

Vanilla gelato topped with crushed peppermint and a shot of espresso (New) Blood Orange Mimosa: Blood orange sorbetto, orange juice, and Prosecco (New)

Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Creature Comforts

Peppermint Ganache Brownie: Fudge brownie topped with peppermint-white chocolate ganache and peppermint pieces (New)

Flame Tree Barbecue (mobile order available)

Cranberry-Cherry Cheesecake Pop: White chocolate cheesecake with cranberry-cherry swirl dipped in dark chocolate with cookie crust (New)

Restaurantosaurus

Frozen Hot Cocoa: Frozen Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s with toasted marshmallow, whipped cream, holiday sprinkles, chocolate dinosaur, and a chocolate rim (New)

Frozen Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s with toasted marshmallow, whipped cream, holiday sprinkles, chocolate dinosaur, and a chocolate rim (New) Gingerbread Cookie (New)

(New) Sugar Cookie: Sugar cookie dipped in green sugar with dinosaur-themed chocolate disc (New)

Various Outdoor Vending Locations

Chocolate Chip Cookie made with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies Holiday Blend (New)

made with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies Holiday Blend (New) Mickey Cinnamon Roll with Christmas-colored Icing (New)

Disney's Hollywood Studios

ABC Commissary (mobile order available)

Linzer Cookie Mousse Torte: Layers of hazelnut cake, raspberry-blackcurrant mousse, raspberry jam, and sweet snow-dusted linzer cookie

Backlot Express (mobile order available)

Coquito Wreath Cupcake: Coquito custard-filled vanilla cupcake topped with coquito buttercream, chocolate bow, gold crispy pearls, and rainbow sprinkles

Dockside Diner (mobile order available)

Red Velvet Holiday Milk Shake: Red velvet milk shake swirled with chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles, and a holiday tree sugar cookie.

Rosie’s All-American Café (mobile order available)

Coquito Wreath Cupcake: Coquito custard-filled vanilla cupcake topped with coquito buttercream, chocolate bow, gold crispy pearls, and rainbow sprinkles.

The Trolley Car Café

Mickey Gingerbread Cookie: A soft gingerbread cookie with white chocolate Mickey details

Woody’s Lunch Box (mobile order available)

Hot Cocoa Lunch Box Tart: Chocolate fudge filling, hot cocoa-marshmallow fondant, and mini marshmallows

Magic Kingdom Park

Aloha Isle Refreshments (mobile order available)

Santa Surf Shack Float: Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice, coconut soft-serve, and a spiced pineapple tree pop

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies (mobile order available)

Cherry Cordial Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee topped with cherry whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and chocolate curls

Columbia Harbour House (mobile order available)

Gingerbread Cake: Tree-shaped gingerbread chiffon cake with cream cheese frosting, whipped dulce de leche panna cotta, crispy pearls, and a chocolate piece

Liberty Square Market

Mickey Whoopie Pie: Chocolate cake sandwiched with marshmallow-mint buttercream (Plant-based)

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor

Gingerbread Milk Shake: Vanilla ice cream, gingerbread syrup, and ginger snap crumbs topped with whipped cream and a chocolate gingerbread man

The Plaza Restaurant

Holiday Beef Pot Roast: Served in a puff pastry crust with mashed potatoes, beer-battered onion rings, and black garlic-truffle aïoli (New)

Served in a puff pastry crust with mashed potatoes, beer-battered onion rings, and black garlic-truffle aïoli (New) Holiday Turkey Meatloaf with mashed potatoes, green beans, cornbread crumbles, and cranberry barbecue sauce (New)

with mashed potatoes, green beans, cornbread crumbles, and cranberry barbecue sauce (New) Pistachio and Cherry Cheesecake with Morello Cherry Compote (New)

with Morello Cherry Compote (New) Holiday Cosmopolitan: Grainger’s Deluxe Organic Vanilla Vodka, Cointreau Liqueur, and cranberry and lime juices garnished with a sugar rim (New)

Novelties Available Throughout the Resort



Gold Musical Rotating Tin (Limit two per person, per transaction)

Location: Various popcorn carts throughout Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Mickey Elf Bucket (Limit two per person, per transaction)

Location: Various popcorn carts throughout EPCOT

Mickey Toy Soldier Drummer Sipper (Limit two per person, per transaction)

Locations: At Disney’s Hollywood Studios: ABC Commissary, Backlot Express, and Fairfax Fare At Magic Kingdom Park: Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café and Pinocchio Village Haus At EPCOT: Connections Eatery and Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue



