The Final Chapter: D23 to Cease Publication of Disney twenty-three Magazine
D23 to Discontinue "Disney twenty-three" Publication in Shift Toward Digital and Touring Experiences
Disney’s official fan club, D23, has announced a significant restructuring of its membership benefits, marking the end of an era for its flagship publication.
What's Happening:
- Starting on New Year's Day 2026, D23 members will encounter a refined membership structure, which they state is intended to better support the way modern fans engage with the brand.
- Among these changes is news that Disney twenty-three will cease publication.
- Last year, the magazine moved to a digital-first format, although physical copies were available to purchase via Disney Store.
- In an email to members, D23 stated that the discontinuation of Disney twenty-three will allow them to "prioritize benefits like the D23 Gold Theater On Demand and D23 On The Road."
- The other key changes to the Membership Terms include:
- Eligible Membership Plans will now include priority access to purchase tickets for select fan-favorite events.
- The club is clarifying the eligibility windows for D23 membership upgrades.
- As previously announced, the pricing for select D23 Gold Membership plans has changed. Gold Member Choice is now $119.99 and Gold Member Complete is now $329.99.
- According to the announcement, no immediate action is required from current members, and memberships will continue as usual.
- However, the updated Membership Terms will officially govern the club starting January 1, 2026.
- Until that date, the current terms remain in force. D23 notes that continued use of the website or participation in activities on or after that date will serve as acceptance of the updated Terms.
The Fine Print of Fandom:
- The trade-off appears to be access versus ownership. While members lose the collectible magazine, the promise of "priority access to purchase tickets" addresses a long-standing complaint among the community regarding how difficult it is to get into events like Destination D23 or exclusive screenings.
- For those keeping track of their subscription cycles, the clarification of upgrade eligibility windows suggests D23 is tightening the administrative side of the club, likely to prevent churn or gaming of the system during major event ticket drops.
- D23 recommends that all members review the updated Terms and save a copy for their records.
- For those with questions, the D23 FAQ page has been updated with helpful information regarding these transitions.
