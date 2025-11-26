Leave Out The Frankincense and Myrrh, Only D23 Gold Members Can Access A Special Look at Holiday Traditions in the Disney Parks
The event is December's installment of the D23 Gold Theater
The next special event for D23 Gold Members in the D23 Gold Theater is coming up fast, and we’ll be taking a deep dive into the holiday season at the Disney Parks.
What’s Happening:
- The December edition of the D23 Gold Member theater is on approach, and for this installment of the monthly streaming event exclusive (and complimentary!) to D23 Gold Members, we’ll be taking a closer look at Holiday Traditions in the Disney Parks!
- “Holiday Traditions in the Disney Parks: a Global Celebration” invites D23 Gold Members to join hosts Graham Allan and Becky Cline for an enchanting journey through the shimmering history of the holidays at Disney Parks around the world.
- The special streaming will look at Disneyland’s earliest festive parades to the dazzling nights of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom all the way to the glamorously joyful vibes of Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- Viewers will also enjoy an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at one of Disney’s most cherished and oldest traditions: the beloved Candlelight Processional at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, hearing directly from the cast members and Imagineers who bring the holiday season to life as they share the passion, creativity, and heart behind the holiday magic and how they are able to so quickly transform the Disney Parks into a holiday wonderland every year.
- The streaming event will be available to watch at the D23 Gold Member Theater as it airs on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.
- There will also be an encore presentation Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET.
- The stream will NOT be available for viewing after the listed times, or on an on-demand basis.
Perfect Hosts:
- Graham Allan and Becky Cline are perfect for a deep dive into the holidays at the Disney Parks, namely because they quite literally wrote the book on it.
- They are two parts of (along with Charlie Price) a trio of researchers, writers, and photographers who logged more than 180,000 miles visiting every Disney park and resort across the globe, personally documenting the holiday installations through eighty thousand photographs and, wherever possible, meeting the talented and endlessly passionate artisans behind it all for their book, Holiday Magic at the Disney Parks: Celebrations Around the World from Fall to Winter.
- We’ve previously spent a lot of quality time with them discussing their book and are looking forward to more in this D23 Gold Theater event.
- Also, the theater is complimentary for D23 Gold Members, and through Disney+ perks for a limited time you can become one (if you aren’t yet) as part of your Disney+ subscription. Find out more on how to do that with our post from when the D23 Disney+ perk was originally revealed.
