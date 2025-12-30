Disney PhotoPass Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Limited Time Photo Ops at Walt Disney World

Confetti Popper:

at the Magic Kingdom by the exit of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and by the entrance to Storybook Circus from Dec. 30-31, and in the Cinderella Castle hub to the left-hand side from Jan. 1-4

in the center of World Celebration Gardens, and heading into World Showcase from World Celebration near the Disney Vacation Club kiosk at EPCOT

on Sunset Boulevard furthest from the Hollywood Tower Hotel, and by Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

between Pizzafari and Creature Comforts by the “Tree of Life Garden” sign, between Yak & Yeti Restaurant and Anandapur Theater in Asia, and by Tiffins Restaurant at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park