Disney PhotoPass Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Limited Time Photo Ops at Walt Disney World
You have until Sunday, January 4th to make use of these photo ops.
Walt Disney World guests can ring in the new year with a little bit of limited-time magic in the form of new Disney PhotoPass photo opportunities.
What’s Happening:
- Visitors to Walt Disney World can celebrate New Year’s Eve with some limited-time photo opportunities available at all four parks.
- These 2026 photo ops will be available through Sunday, January 4th across Walt Disney World.
- Here's a breakdown of what guests can expect:
- Fireworks (nighttime only):
- at the park entrance and in the Cinderella Castle hub at the Magic Kingdom
- at the main entrance, in the center of World Celebration Gardens, and heading into World Showcase from World Celebration near the Disney Vacation Club kiosk at EPCOT
- in most locations on Hollywood & Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- at the Disney PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs
- Fireworks (nighttime only):
- Balloons:
- at the park entrance and in most locations facing Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom
- in most locations at EPCOT except World Showcase
- at the entrance of Disney's Animal Kingdom before the ticket windows
- in most locations at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- in outdoor locations at Disney Springs
- at select Walt Disney World Resorts
- Sparklers (nighttime only):
- at the Magic Kingdom near Astro Orbiter and on the bridge in front of Be Our Guest Restaurant from Dec. 30-31 and in the Cinderella Castle hub to the right-hand side from Jan. 1-4
- at the main entrance of EPCOT
- on Hollywood Boulevard closest to the fountain and by The Trolley Car Café at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- at the Disney PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs
- Confetti: in most locations at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney Springs, and select Walt Disney World Resorts
- Confetti Popper:
- at the Magic Kingdom by the exit of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and by the entrance to Storybook Circus from Dec. 30-31, and in the Cinderella Castle hub to the left-hand side from Jan. 1-4
- in the center of World Celebration Gardens, and heading into World Showcase from World Celebration near the Disney Vacation Club kiosk at EPCOT
- on Sunset Boulevard furthest from the Hollywood Tower Hotel, and by Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- between Pizzafari and Creature Comforts by the “Tree of Life Garden” sign, between Yak & Yeti Restaurant and Anandapur Theater in Asia, and by Tiffins Restaurant at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park
- at the Disney PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs and select Walt Disney World Resorts
- Walt Disney World visitors can celebrate New Year’s Eve with countdowns into the new year, extended park hours and special entertainment offerings. Check out all the details.
