Separate Reservation Required: Disney Cruise Line Axing Walt Disney World Add-Ons in 2026

The change arrives to ensure guests get the best deals and packages available at the resort.

Guests looking to add a Walt Disney World vacation before or after their Disney Cruise Line vacation will no longer be able to book theme park tickets and resort stays in tandem with their voyage.

What’s Happening:

While visiting Walt Disney World Resort is a massively popular add-on for Disney Cruise Line guests, beginning in 2026 guests will have to book their Most Magical Place on Earth vacations separately.

Starting on January 2nd, pre- or post-nights and theme park tickets at Walt Disney World will no longer be offered as add-ons when booking cruises.

The change arrives to make sure guests are getting the best packages and pricing, which are not currently available through Disney Cruise Line bookings.

Guests with pre-existing Walt Disney World add-ons will still maintain their reservations.

If modifications to resort, room type, or length of stay are desired, guests will need to cancel the add-on and rebook.

While Walt Disney World add-ons are being sunsetted, guests can still add-on: Ground transfers between Walt Disney World and Port Canaveral. Pre- and post-nights at the Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport and Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront.

Pre- and post-nights at Walt Disney World will also no longer be covered by the Disney Cruise Line Protection Plan.

For any concerns regarding these changes, guests can reach out to their Travel Agent or directly through Disney Cruise Line.

Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney Cruise Line vacation needs.

Changes in 2026:

Disney Cruise Line isn’t the only Disney Destination implementing changes in the new year.

Guests planning a stay at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, or Disneyland Paris will also have things to consider when booking their next vacation.

For more information, you can check out our guide to the Disney Parks deals and changes in 2026.

Read More Disney Cruise Line:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning



