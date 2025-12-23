Darren Criss Channels His Best Roger Radcliffe in Disney Destiny's Signature Piano Lounge

We bet he turned it into a popular hangout....spot.

The Disney Destiny has already had a slew of special guests since it took its maiden voyage last month, and now one of those guests has taken to the signature piano of one the ship's most popular venues.

What’s Happening:

The newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet (for a few more weeks anyway), the Disney Destiny, had a special guest performer inside the already hugely popular lounge on board, De Vil’s.

Well, he was kind of a guest performer.

Star Darren Criss took the piano - maybe not by choice, based on the ropes around his arms - to play a rendition of the lounge’s namesake’s signature song.

It’s a brief but fun moment that captures the spirit and the fun of the new lounge space on board the new ship.

The new lounge, De Vil’s, leans into the villains side of the ship’s Heroes and Villains theme. The piano lounge, located just off the Grand Hall, is a lavish affair based on the fabulously over-the-top Disney villain Cruella de Vil. Guests can enjoy trendy martinis, chic cocktails, and glamorous wines and bubblies in an extravagant atmosphere evoking Cruella’s infamous flair for style, from the Hollywood Regency-inspired aesthetic to the signature color palette of black, white and red. Even in the video, you can see the signature piano appropriately covered in dalmatian style spots.

While Glee might have put Darren Criss on the map, he has had a long relationship with Disney, so his appearance on the ship isn’t totally a surprise.

He has appeared at the parks a number of times, having fun or in holiday specials, and even played Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl. He has also helped write songs from Disney Princess concerts, and even helped make major announcements at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

For more information about the Disney Destiny, be sure to check out our Disney Destiny Archive. If you’d like to experience your own voyage aboard the new ship or any other in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.

