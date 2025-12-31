Love For Sale: Valentine's Day Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World

Get a head start on your shopping for your Disney loving sweetheart.

While it’s New Year’s Eve, Walt Disney World is already prepared for the next holiday with a new line of Valentine’s Day merchandise now available.

What’s Happening:

While we are just hours away from celebrating 2026, Walt Disney World is gearing up for Valentine’s Day!

A new line of apparel, accessories, and collectibles have already arrived at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, giving guests the ability to get a headstart on their love-filled activities.

Let’s take a look at the freshly released items

Mickey & Minnie Valentine’s Day Plush ($29.99)

Mickey & Minnie Valentine’s Day Walt Disney World Tee ($34.99)

Mickey & Minnie Valentine’s Day Walt Disney World Zip Up Hoodie ($59.99)

The Incredibles Valentine’s Day Tee ($34.99)

Chip ‘n Dale Valentine’s Plush ($34.99)

Meg and Hercules Valentine’s Day Walt Disney World Crew Neck ($49.99)

Most Magical Place on Earth Valentine’s Day Snap Sweatshirt ($59.99)

Select items are now available on Disney Store, so click the associate links above to be redirected to the product page.

You can also shop their Valentine’s Day collection on their official website.

Other Valentine’s Day Merch:

Disney Parks’ popular Create-Your-Own-Headband retail experience is also preparing for the lovely annual holiday.

Available now also at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can grab new plush accessories themed to candy hearts.

The designs feature Mickey and Minnie making a hand heart as well as the text “Main Street Valentine.”

