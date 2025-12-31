Love For Sale: Valentine's Day Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World
Get a head start on your shopping for your Disney loving sweetheart.
While it’s New Year’s Eve, Walt Disney World is already prepared for the next holiday with a new line of Valentine’s Day merchandise now available.
What’s Happening:
- While we are just hours away from celebrating 2026, Walt Disney World is gearing up for Valentine’s Day!
- A new line of apparel, accessories, and collectibles have already arrived at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, giving guests the ability to get a headstart on their love-filled activities.
- Let’s take a look at the freshly released items
Mickey & Minnie Valentine’s Day Plush ($29.99)
Mickey & Minnie Valentine’s Day Walt Disney World Tee ($34.99)
Mickey & Minnie Valentine’s Day Walt Disney World Zip Up Hoodie ($59.99)
The Incredibles Valentine’s Day Tee ($34.99)
Chip ‘n Dale Valentine’s Plush ($34.99)
Minnie Mouse Bow Valentine’s Day Tee ($34.99)
Meg and Hercules Valentine’s Day Walt Disney World Crew Neck ($49.99)
R2-LVU and R2-INO Matching Droids ($29.99)
Most Magical Place on Earth Valentine’s Day Snap Sweatshirt ($59.99)
Valentine’s Day Minnie Headband ($36.99)
- Select items are now available on Disney Store, so click the associate links above to be redirected to the product page.
- You can also shop their Valentine’s Day collection on their official website.
Other Valentine’s Day Merch:
- Disney Parks’ popular Create-Your-Own-Headband retail experience is also preparing for the lovely annual holiday.
- Available now also at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can grab new plush accessories themed to candy hearts.
- The designs feature Mickey and Minnie making a hand heart as well as the text “Main Street Valentine.”
- For those looking to spend a Most Magical vacation with their sweetheart, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.
Read More Walt Disney World:
- The Wedding is Over: Disney's Hollywood Studios Removes PizzeRizzo Sign as Monstropolis Retheme Continues
- Separate Reservation Required: Disney Cruise Line Axing Walt Disney World Add-Ons in 2026
- Rogue Rocks: Cast Member Protects Audience in Effects Failure in Long-Running "Indiana Jones" Stunt Show at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com