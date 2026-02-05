EPCOT's Frozen Ever After Set to Reopen Next Week with Refreshed Animatronics

Frozen Ever After is set to return at EPCOT this month with new, fully articulated faces on many of the figures throughout the attraction.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World’s Frozen Ever After is set to reopen next week!

Back in 2016, Frozen Ever After debuted at EPCOT’s Norway Pavilion, inviting fans on a magical boat ride to Elsa’s ice palace for the Official Summer Snow Day festivities.

While the ride has generally been met with praise, when a newer version of the attraction opened at Hong Kong Disneyland in 2023, fans were quick to notice that the projected face figures in the original just didn’t look as good as the fully articulated faces.

Especially with Tokyo DisneySea’s Anna & Elsa’s Frozen Journey open and Disney Adventure World’s version only a few months away, the dated projected faces were a glaring flaw of the original Frozen attraction.

Well, come October 2025, Disney announced that the Walt Disney World attraction would receive the new upgraded animatronic figures.

Closing in late January, we initially didn’t have reopening but knew a general February timeframe based on the Walt Disney World 2026 schedule released by the resort in December.

Well, now we know Frozen Ever After will officially reopen on February 12th !

! The upgraded audio animatronics include all figures of Elsa, Anna, and Kristoff, which will now be up to snuff with the rest of the Frozen attractions around the world.

