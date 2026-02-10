The Shaken & Stirred Cocktail Series Returns to Disney Springs' The Edison
This year's event features nights focused on tiki cocktail culture, frozen drinks, and more.
Tickets are now available for this year's Shaken & Stirred Cocktail Series at The Edison at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.
What's Happening:
- Returning to Disney Springs' 1920s-themed establishment -- marked by its distinct exterior, made to look like a 1920s electric company -- the annual Shaken & Stirred Cocktail Series at The Edison features seven unique cocktail-making courses available from February through June.
- On select Saturdays throughout 2026, guests can take part in a hands-on class led by a private bartender, where they'll learn about the ins and outs of premium spirits and mixology techniques while enjoying tastings with a light lunch.
- The Shaken & Stirred Cocktail Series costs $120.00 for each event, with all of them beginning at 1:00pm on their respective Saturdays.
- This year, the series kicks off with a dessert-focused class on Valentine's Day, February 14th, exploring dessert cocktails, after-dinner drinks and elegant nightcaps.
- The other Shaken & Stirred Cocktail Series 2026 nights include:
- March 14: The Emerald Isles
- Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, we’re going beyond green beer to explore the approachable smoothness of Irish whiskey. Sláinte!
- April 11: Globetrotter
- Take your tastebuds on a trip around the world to discover unique, regional spirits that define drinking cultures across the globe.
- April 25: Polynesian Pop!
- A history of tiki cocktail culture and the Polynesian pop movement, complete with a tasting of delicious tropical cocktails.
- May 9: Gin vs. Vodka Core Cocktail
- Part of our core cocktail series, it’s a battle of the bars featuring the great martini debate. Learn the techniques to shake (or stir) your perfect version.
- May 23: Frozen
- Beat the heat and cool off with sweet treats this spring and summer. These elevated frozen cocktails are a far cry from your average slushy.
- June 6: Infusions
- Learn how to use fresh fruits, herbs, and spices to create your own naturally flavored spirits, plus the best ways to showcase your custom infusions in seasonal cocktails.
- 10 spots are available for each class and tickets can be purchased here.
- You can check out Laughing Place's photos from our visit to a previous Shaken & Stirred Cocktail Series.
