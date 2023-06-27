Photos: The Edison’s Shaken & Stirred Cocktail Classes are a Unique and Fun Way to Enjoy a Few Drinks

The Edison at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World is a great place to stop for dinner or a few drinks. But did you know you can also visit this restaurant to learn all about various types of cocktails? We were lucky enough to be invited out to experience one of The Edison’s Shaken & Stirred Cocktail Classes.

Guests who attend one of the Shaken & Stirred Cocktail Classes are paired up with one of The Edison’s master mixologists to learn all about some of their favorite cocktails. All classes include two to three drinks and a light lunch and the best part it all of the classes are tailored to your personal interests. Our class, for example, focused on two classic cocktails: the Old Fashioned and the Margarita.

Keep in mind though, these are cocktail classes. We weren’t simply served an Old Fashioned and a Margarita. Instead, we started out by tasting and learning about the differences between Rye and Bourbon. Then we were taught all about the ingredients that make up an Old Fashioned and exactly what each one brings to the drink. Finally, we were given options for the bitters and sweeteners to make our own Old Fashioned.

In between the two cocktails, we were taught about all different kinds of variations on classic drinks. If you have any level of interest in alcohol, cocktails and mixology, these classes will be fascinating as the mixologists pour out more and more knowledge with each step. Of course, knowledge isn’t the only thing they’re pouring, as we also received several samples of different drinks before moving on to the Margarita.

Of course, the experience was the same for the Margarita – mixing the ingredients ourselves and even getting a lesson on professional shaking. The end result was another delicious cocktail to round out the class.

The best part of this class though was without a doubt the mixologists themselves. Talon and Chelsea were both incredibly knowledgeable, not only on the planned program, but also in regards to any question we could throw at them (if you want to learn a thing or two about absinthe, Talon is your guy). They were also very entertaining and just a lot of fun to be around. So not only are you going to get some great drinks and learn a ton about cocktails, but you’re going to have a great time doing it.

The Edison’s Shaken & Stirred Cocktail Classes can be booked online and are by appointment only. Groups are limited to six to 10 people and prices start at $100 per person. And again, the amount of drinks you get out of your experience coupled with the lessons you learn far exceed that price tag. Classes begin at 1 PM and take roughly two to two and a half hours.

I cannot recommend these classes enough. If you have any interest in making cocktails or learning about various types of alcohol or even if you just want to enjoy some really good drinks and great company, The Edison’s Shaken & Stirred Cocktail Classes are a great way to spend an afternoon at Disney Springs.