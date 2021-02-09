Leave A Legacy Tiles Return Outside Park Gates at EPCOT

Those who left a legacy during EPCOT’s Millennium Celebration over 20 years ago can once again revisit their legacy tiles at the park as they have been reinstalled in a new location.

What’s Happening:

After debuting as part of the Millennium Celebration in 1999, the Leave A Legacy sculpture garden at the entrance of EPCOT removed in 2019. different location

Today, the new location of those Legacy tiles has debuted outside of the park gates on the pathways approaching EPCOT’s Entrance.

These newly designed panels are the first of many that will be installed outside the EPCOT touch points, featuring vibrant hues from the park’s new color palette. Along with the fresh look for Leave A Legacy, the beautiful fountain

Guests who purchased a tile when they were still for sale at the park may recall that contractually the tiles were guaranteed to be present at the park for a minimum of 20 years, with sales of the tiles concluding in the mid-2000s, there are still a number of years left.

For anyone who wants to search for a tile at the new location, guests can use their smart device to scan the QR code at the Leave a Legacy display. This opens up the tile finder search feature, which can provide the coordinates for a tile’s location. Guests can also visit the EPCOT Guest Relations team for assistance.