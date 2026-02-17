Toya Johnson-Rushing Appears as Honorary Grand Marshal at the Magic Kingdom to Celebrate Black History Month
The reality star also spent some time enjoying riding attractions and meeting characters.
Last week, reality TV star Toya Johnson-Rushing appeared at the Magic Kingdom as the honorary grand marshal for Black History Month.
What's Happening:
- Reality TV star Toya Johnson-Rushing, who currently appears in Toya & Reginae, led the way as the honorary grand marshal for the Festival of Fantasy Parade as Walt Disney World "Celebrates Soulfully."
- Disney shared some photos and video of Johnson-Rushing making her way along the parade route, through the park and down Main Street, U.S.A.
- Johnson-Rushing also spent some time with her daughter riding attractions like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and meeting with Princess Tiana.
- This follows similar efforts from the last two years, where Broadway performer Michael James Scott and daytime TV personality Tamron Hall both served as the grand marshal in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
- You can continue to celebrate Black History Month at Walt Disney World with delicious food, Black artistry at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, and more.
