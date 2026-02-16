The Voices of Liberty Celebrate America and President's Day with the Return of "Echo Sets" to EPCOT
This special performance takes place on special occasions throughout the year within The American Adventure rotunda.
As part of Disney's year-long celebration of America's 250th birthday, EPCOT honored Presidents’ Day with the return of the Voices of Liberty Echo Sets.
What's Happening:
- The fan-favorite singers at EPCOT, the Voices of Liberty, are known for their inspiring performance of Americana favorites.
- One of the things that devoted audience members like to do is head to their rotunda performances inside The American Adventure pavilion, where the acoustically perfect dome amplifies and purifies their sound.
- These sets, called “echo sets,” returned for their first holiday season since 2019 just a couple of months ago – and now, the tradition lives on for President's Day.
- Some of the songs performed on both levels of the rotunda for President's Day include “Golden Dream” and “This Land is Your Land.”
- Adding to the emotional impact, select performers and technicians involved in the Echo Sets are U.S. military veterans, who share that contributing to these moments brings a deep sense of patriotism and meaning.
- In addition to Presidents’ Day, The Voices of Liberty Echo Sets will also be presented on Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, and Veterans Day.
- In our video below, you can see them perform on another holiday, Independence Day (the 4th of July), from 2024.
Disney Celebrates America All Year Long:
- Disney will celebrate the United States' 250th anniversary all-year-long with numerous offerings.
- The celebration kicked off with a patriotic celebration of America during the 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.
- Soarin' Across America will debut at Disney California Adventure and EPCOT, taking flight over some of America's most iconic landmarks.
- Walt Disney World is introducing the Disney Celebrates America Military Salute Ticket.
- On 4th of July weekend, Disney Parks in the United States will feature themed fireworks and events, and programming across ABC, National Geographic and ESPN will highlight American heroes, traditions and communities.
- As part of the celebration, Disney has made a $2.5 million donation to Blue Star Families.
More Walt Disney World News:
- A beloved element of Disney's Old Key West Resort will be changing as work is scheduled to take place at Olivia’s Café.
- Those visiting the Magic Kingdom can get their hands on a new, park specific Starbucks tumbler featuring different imagery indicative of the park.
- Work is well and truly underway on the repainting of Cinderella Castle, with glimpses of the new color scheme beginning to peek through.
- Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away will now alternate directions on nights there are two performances scheduled.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com