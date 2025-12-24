Sing a Christmas Carol! Voices of Liberty "Echo Sets" Return to EPCOT Just for Christmas Eve
This special performance takes place one-day-only within The American Adventure rotunda.
For the first holiday season since 2019, the Voices of Liberty have brought back their iconic "echo sets" to EPCOT – just for Christmas Eve!
What’s Happening:
- The fan-favorite singers at EPCOT, the Voices of Liberty, are known for their inspiring performance of Americana favorites.
- One of the things that devoted audience members like to do is head to their rotunda performances inside The American Adventure pavilion, where the acoustically perfect dome amplifies and purifies their sound.
- These sets, called “echo sets,” are returning for their first holiday season since 2019, singing holiday favorites on Christmas Eve inside the rotunda.
- We caught a full performance of one of the Voices of LIberty's "echo sets," which you can watch below.
- Christmas isn’t the only day these special echo sets are offered. The echo performances, which also feature additional performers on the second level of the rotunda, are featured on Labor Day, Veterans Day, Presidents Day, Flag Day, and Memorial Day.
- In our video below, you can see them perform on another holiday, Independence Day (the 4th of July), earlier this year.
- During the holiday season, the Voices of Liberty are fully dressed as classic Dickens Carolers, complete with winter attire, perfect for their renditions of holiday favorites.
- Check out our complete coverage from the opening day of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, which continues through Tuesday, December 30th.
