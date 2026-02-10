First Look at 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Merch Includes New Spike and Orange Bird Bags

The birds and the bees and the bags.

With the 2026 International Flower & Garden Festival kicking off at EPCOT next month, first looks have been revealed at some of the new merch that will be accompanying it.

What's Happening:

  • This year's Flower & Garden Festival begins in early March at EPCOT at Walt Disney World, and in a new overview of the event, Disney Parks Blog has included some early glimpses at the upcoming new pieces of merchandise.
  • Per usual, Orange Bird and Spike the Bee are both featured prominently on the three examples included, as the colorful characters have become mainstays for the Flower & Garden Festival over the years.
  • For the 2026 crop of merch, Spike gets a bag of his own.

  • While a backpack for the festival features both Orange Bird and Spike and the Flower & Garden Festival logo (this is the one I might need..)

  • And Orange Bird gets a new cap design as well.

  • Obviously, there will be more merch to come, as we approach the March 4th kick off date for the International Flower & Garden Festival. In the meantime, you can also see the full lineup for the Garden Rocks Concert Series that is part of Flower & Garden.

