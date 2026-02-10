First Look at 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Merch Includes New Spike and Orange Bird Bags

The birds and the bees and the bags.

With the 2026 International Flower & Garden Festival kicking off at EPCOT next month, first looks have been revealed at some of the new merch that will be accompanying it.

What's Happening:

This year's Flower & Garden Festival begins in early March at EPCOT at Walt Disney World, and in a new overview of the event, Disney Parks Blog has included some early glimpses at the upcoming new pieces of merchandise.

Per usual, Orange Bird and Spike the Bee are both featured prominently on the three examples included, as the colorful characters have become mainstays for the Flower & Garden Festival over the years.

For the 2026 crop of merch, Spike gets a bag of his own.

While a backpack for the festival features both Orange Bird and Spike and the Flower & Garden Festival logo (this is the one I might need..)

And Orange Bird gets a new cap design as well.

Obviously, there will be more merch to come, as we approach the March 4th kick off date for the International Flower & Garden Festival. In the meantime, you can also see the full lineup for the Garden Rocks Concert Series that is part of Flower & Garden.

Be sure to also check out all of Laughing Place's coverage of the current International Festival of the Arts that's underway at EPCOT until February 23.