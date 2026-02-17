Photos: Fidget with Figment! New Spinning Phone Grip Lands at EPCOT

A colorful new Figment phone grip and stand featuring a spinning medallion adds imagination to your mobile devices.

One little spark just made your scroll sessions a lot more magical! There’s a brand-new way to take a piece of EPCOT’s most beloved dragon wherever you go. A new Figment phone grip and stand has arrived at Walt Disney World, and not only does it stick to your phone, it also spins! Featuring a rotating Figment medallion front and center, this playful accessory is literally a Figment spinner.

Figment Magnetic Phone Grip & Stand - $34.99

Whether you’re building out your Figment collection or simply want a little imaginative flair on your everyday essentials, this new spinning grip is a delightful reminder that creativity is always just a twirl away.

More EPCOT News: