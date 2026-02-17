Photos/Video: Mardi Gras Parade Takes Over Walt Disney World's Port Orleans Resort
Throw me something, Mister!
Walt Disney World’s annual fan crafted Mardi Gras Parade returned to Port Orleans for a celebration of heroes and villains.
What’s Happening:
- Every year, Disney fans gather at Walt Disney World’s Port Orleans Resort for a special Mardi Gras celebration!
- While Disney Parks are known for their massive and extravagant parades, the annual Mardi Gras event invites fans to join in on their own parade, decorating golf carts for a journey between Riverside and French Quarter.
- This year, fans were tasked with the theme Heroes vs Villains.
- As per usual, the event kicked off with Tiana in a horse-drawn carriage before being followed by several incredible creations inspired by hit Disney films.
- Laughing Place was in attendance for this year's event and had the opportunity to check out the festivities.
- Among the floats, guests could find golf carts inspired by Peter Pan, Aladdin, Alice in Wonderland, Hercules, and more!
- For those who missed the parade, we’ve got you covered! Check out a video of this year’s Mardi Gras parade below!
