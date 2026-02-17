Photos/Video: Mardi Gras Parade Takes Over Walt Disney World's Port Orleans Resort

Walt Disney World’s annual fan crafted Mardi Gras Parade returned to Port Orleans for a celebration of heroes and villains.

What’s Happening:

Every year, Disney fans gather at Walt Disney World’s Port Orleans Resort for a special Mardi Gras celebration!

While Disney Parks are known for their massive and extravagant parades, the annual Mardi Gras event invites fans to join in on their own parade, decorating golf carts for a journey between Riverside and French Quarter.

This year, fans were tasked with the theme Heroes vs Villains.

As per usual, the event kicked off with Tiana in a horse-drawn carriage before being followed by several incredible creations inspired by hit Disney films.

Laughing Place was in attendance for this year's event and had the opportunity to check out the festivities.

Among the floats, guests could find golf carts inspired by Peter Pan, Aladdin, Alice in Wonderland, Hercules, and more!

For those who missed the parade, we’ve got you covered! Check out a video of this year’s Mardi Gras parade below!

