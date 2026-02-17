Photos: Updated Kilimanjaro Safaris Remote Control Truck Now Available at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Plus, you can also pick up an updated figurine set with your favorite Disney pals in their safari gear.

A popular Disney's Animal Kingdom toy set has received a redesigned look, letting guests control their own Kilimanjaro Safaris truck.

While a version of this Remote Control Safari Truck has been available at the park for years now, this updated version brings a fresh look. In addition to new packaging, the Kilimanjaro Safaris-inspired truck has also received updated colors.

You can pick up the updated Remote Control Safari Truck for the very reasonable price of $29.99.

Accompanying the truck is an updated figurine set for $39.99, featuring new packaging and colors for Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Pluto, and Donald. Added this time around are new figures of Huey, Dewey, and Louie.

Pick both of these up for yourself at Riverside Depot in Disney's Animal Kingdom.

