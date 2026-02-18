Pixar Characters Cover New Jerrod Maruyama-Designed Refillable Mugs at Walt Disney World
This follows a recently popcorn bucket release featuring Maruyama's art.
Complimenting a recently-released popcorn bucket is a new design for Walt Disney World's refillable resort mugs.
What’s Happening:
- Last month, we spotted new popcorn bucket at EPCOT featuring art by Jerrod Maruyama, done in his typical style representing various attractions and characters.
- A similar design, also featuring art from Maruyama, can now be found on the refillable mugs guests can purchase at all Walt Disney World Resort hotels.
- The mug features entirely Pixar characters, ranging from classics like Woody and Buzz from Toy Story, to more recent characters like Panda Mei from Turning Red and Miguel and Hector from Coco.
- Guests can enjoy refills of fountain drinks, coffee and tea at any self-service beverage location for the entirety of their stay, at a cost of $22.99.
