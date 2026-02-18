Now Enrolling: EPCOT Opens New School Bread Stand at the Norway Pavilion

Frozen Ever After's updated animatronics are no longer the latest addition to the World Showcase!

A new snack stand has opened in the Norway Pavilion, giving fans another location to grab one of the EPCOT’s most popular treats.

What’s Happening:

EPCOT’s Norway Pavilion just reopened Frozen Ever After with updated full-faced audio animatronics, but that’s no longer the latest thing happening at the pavilion.

Today, a new snack stand has opened just outside of the Royal Sommerhus selling the fan-favorite School Bread.

Matching the aesthetic of the Sommerhus, with ornate wood carvings and painted details honoring the heritage of Norway.

School Bread, which was previously exclusive to the Norway Pavilion’s bakery, Kringla Bakeri Og Kafe, is now available there as well.

In addition to school bread, the stand offers a variety of beers and a specialty beverage called Trollkrem, which can be made with or without alcohol.

There’s also a variety of ice cream and frozen (hehe) treats available as well.

For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.

Read More Walt Disney World: