Photos: New Disney California Adventure Starbucks Cups and Mystery Pin Tumbler Arrive at Disneyland Resort

“Park Days and Lattes” mug, travel tumbler, water bottle, and a Disney California Adventure mystery pin tumbler now available.

If your perfect Disneyland day starts with rope drop and a latte, there’s a new souvenir collection you’ll want to sip on.

New Starbucks drinkware has arrived at the Disneyland Resort, and this drop is made for park-hopping coffee lovers. From a “Park Days and Lattes” mug to a travel tumbler, water bottle, a special Disney California Adventure acrylic tumbler that includes mystery pins inspired by the park’s iconic lands and attractions, along with new straw toppers. The latest collection blends caffeine culture with Disney magic.

Disney California Adventure Starbucks Acrylic Tumbler With Mystery Pins - $54.99

“Park Days and Lattes” Mug With Lid - $29.99

“Park Days and Lattes” Stainless Steel Tumbler - $44.99

“Park Days and Lattes” Water Bottle - $44.99

Starbucks Disney Mystery Straw Topper - $12.99

Starbucks Disney Paper Cup Straw Topper - $14.99

The new Starbucks drinkware is available at the Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe Starbucks locationat Disney California Adventure, while supplies last. As with past Disney x Starbucks collections, quantities are limited, and certain items may sell out quickly. If you’re a coffee lover or a pin trader, be sure to get your hands on this new collection as soon as you can!

