Kitty Doesn't Have to Go Yet! Closure of Monsters Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue Pushed Back to 2027
Disney California Adventure guests will have at least an extra year to experience the attraction before it closes forever.
Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue, which was originally supposed to close early this year at Disney California Adventure, will be remaining open until 2027.
What's Happening:
- Fans of Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue got a lifeline from Disney today, as they revealed that the attraction now won't be closing until next year.
- Last summer, it was revealed that the attraction would be closing in early 2026 to make way for the park's upcoming Avatar expansion – which will be built on a portion of the current Hollywood Land.
- While that project is still going ahead without delay, Disney said that they made an effort to rearrange their construction plans to keep the attraction open longer and to make sure there are enough attractions for young guests to enjoy during their visit.
- That emphasis on young families is tied to this summer's children's ticket offer, where 1-Day Park Hopper tickets are as low as $50 per child.
- The change in timeline for the attraction's closure will also have no impact on other projects currently underway, such as the Avengers Campus expansion and the new Coco attraction.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Later this year, Disneyland Resort guests will once again be able to park hop at anytime for the first time since 2020.
- While park-hopping limitations will be lifted later this year, the park reservation system is here to stay.
- In addition to the expansions coming to the Disneyland Resort, the parks are also putting a renewed emphasis on guest service and experience.
- Just in time for Women's History Month, the Disneyland Resort is introducing a new guided tour celebrating the "Women Who Make the Magic."
