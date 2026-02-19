Disneyland Honors Women's History Month with New "Women Who Make the Magic" Guided Tour
Celebrate HERstory with this new Guided Tour, coming to the Disneyland Resort beginning March 6.
Just in time for Women's History Month, the Disneyland Resort is introducing a new guided tour celebrating the "Women Who Make the Magic."
What's Happening:
- March is Women's History Month, and this year, Disneyland is celebrating women with a new guided tour.
- Set to begin on Friday, March 6, the Women Who Make the Magic Guided Tour will offer a fascinating journey through Disneyland Park to uncover the extraordinary achievements of some of the most influential women in Disney's history.
- Specifically, the tour will highlight the contributions of Harriet Burns, Alice Davis, Mary Blair, Ruth Shellhorn, Leota Toombs, Kim Irvine, Dorothea Redmond and more.
- Find out how they got their start at The Walt Disney Company, made names for themselves, and paved the way for future generations to succeed and continue the unparalleled legacy of Disney storytelling.
- Four tours will take place daily beginning March 6, with the cost being $110 per person.
- For more details and to book your spot in the new tour, head over to Disneyland.com.
