Videopolis at Disneyland After Dark: Richard Blade and Steven Wayne to Host Throwback Dance Party for 70 Years of Favorites Nite

Tickets are still available for those looking for a totally tubular night!

No, you didn’t just wake up in the 1980s! Disneyland is bringing back Videopolis for a limited time.

What’s Happening:

Back in 1985, Disneyland opened a brand new space different from anything the original Disney Park had ever had.

Videopolis, while used for theme park shows during the day, was a massive outdoor nightclub featuring some of the times most popular music.

During its four year run, Videopolis hosted massive performances from the top pop artists of the 80s, including Jannet Jackson, Debbie Gibson, New Kids on the Block and more!

While initially adored by fans, Videopolis, much like Knott’s Berry Farm’s competing teen clubs, attracted a less than family-friendly crowd.

After several gang-related incidents, Videopolis as a dance club closed in 1989 where it continued to host theme park shows and special events before being renamed the Fantasyland Theatre in 1995.

Now, thanks to SiriusXM DJ Richard Blade on Instagram, we now know that Videopolis will return for two nights only this March.

In celebration of the Disneyland 70th anniversary, Blade, alongside Steven Wayne, will bring the dance party action to life on March 3rd and March 5th for the Disneyland After Dark: 70 Years of Favorites

For those looking to relive the 80s dance, you’ll need to purchase a ticket for the specially ticketed event.

Starting at $159 each, you can find more information on the official Disneyland After Dark page.

