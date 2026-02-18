A Rather Blustery Day: Tree Falls on Nevada Couple at Disneyland
The pair were treated for minor injuries at Disneyland First Aid.
Rainy and windy conditions in Southern California led to a small tree falling on a couple at the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Southern California is known for its nearly always perfect weather, but occasionally, mother nature has her own plans.
- Over the past few days, the greater Los Angeles area was hit with heavy rain and high speed winds, leading to a minor incident at Disneyland.
- According to The Orange County Register, a Nevada couple visiting the park had a less-than-magical surprise when a ficus tree near Plaza Inn fell on top of the couple.
- Happening on February 17th at 11:40PM, the two guests were quickly treated at Disneyland First Aid for minor scrapes and were later released.
- The tree was cleared overnight by the Disneyland Fire Department.
- The couple, LeWanda and Mark Joseph, were luckily not seriously injured by the tree and shared on social media that they had just sat down for a picture before hearing the snap.
- They also shared that medical staff were quick to come to their aid.
- Eyewitnesses nearby shared that the guests were pulled out from underneath the fallen tree.
- Southern California anticipates receiving more rain over the next week, and while you should not worry about falling trees, it is good to be prepared for cold and rainy days at the Happiest Place on Earth in the forecast!
