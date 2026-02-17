Disneyland Offering Magic Key Holders Free Souvenir Beverage Holder for Anaheim Ducks Day

This Sunday, celebrate Anaheim's own NHL team — which was once owned by Disney itself.

Anaheim Ducks Day is taking place this weekend at Disney California Adventure, and Magic Key holders have an extra reason to celebrate with a special souvenir beverage holder.

What’s Happening:

  • Taking place at Disney California Adventure on Sunday, February 22, hockey fans will be able to celebrate the Anaheim Ducks with a cavalcade, appearances by select Anaheim Ducks players, themed games, and more.
  • Magic Key holders can pick up a special Anaheim Ducks souvenir beverage holder from Kingswell Shop on Buena Vista Street from park open to park close, on February 22 only.
  • Limit one per Magic Key holder, while supplies last.

  • The fan-favorite event will feature appearances by select Anaheim Ducks players and the team's mascot, Wild Wing.
  • Fans will also have the opportunity to participate in a variety of hockey activities; and memorable experiences, while enjoying specialty food and beverage items.
  • Over at the Animation Academy, guests can score big by sketching some of your favorite Disney "Ducks."
  • Exclusive Anaheim Ducks Day 2026 merchandise will be available to purchase, alongside some exclusive food and beverage items.
  • Be sure to check out the full event lineup for this year's Anaheim Ducks Day.
  • Get excited for the return of Anaheim Ducks Day by perusing our coverage from last year's event.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com