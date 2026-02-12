Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln Now Running in Daily Rotation with Walt Disney – A Magical Life

This change is effective as of today, February 12.

Disneyland has revealed that Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln is now officially running in rotation with Walt Disney – A Magical Life.

What’s Happening:

  • With the addition of Walt Disney – A Magical Life to the Main Street Opera House for Disneyland's 70th Celebration, Great Moments from Mr. Lincoln had been on an extended hiatus.
  • That was, until November of last year, when the slightly updated show returned in rotation anytime A Magical Life was unable to perform. Thanks to the turntable on the stage, cast members can operate the other show if one is having issues.
  • No major changes to the show were made, other than some changes to Lincoln's set to accommodate the turnable.
  • Now, the long-running show will be returning in official rotation with A Magical Life – both performing at set times daily.
  • This change began today, February 12, seeing Great Moments from Mr. Lincoln running in the morning while Walt Disney – A Magical Life takes over in the afternoon.
  • Guests are advised to check to the Disneyland app for the latest showtimes.

  • If you haven't made it out in person to see, you might also want to also check our video of the Walt Disney animatronic in Walt Disney – A Magical Life. 

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com