Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln Now Running in Daily Rotation with Walt Disney – A Magical Life
This change is effective as of today, February 12.
Disneyland has revealed that Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln is now officially running in rotation with Walt Disney – A Magical Life.
What’s Happening:
- With the addition of Walt Disney – A Magical Life to the Main Street Opera House for Disneyland's 70th Celebration, Great Moments from Mr. Lincoln had been on an extended hiatus.
- That was, until November of last year, when the slightly updated show returned in rotation anytime A Magical Life was unable to perform. Thanks to the turntable on the stage, cast members can operate the other show if one is having issues.
- No major changes to the show were made, other than some changes to Lincoln's set to accommodate the turnable.
- Now, the long-running show will be returning in official rotation with A Magical Life – both performing at set times daily.
- This change began today, February 12, seeing Great Moments from Mr. Lincoln running in the morning while Walt Disney – A Magical Life takes over in the afternoon.
- Guests are advised to check to the Disneyland app for the latest showtimes.
- If you haven't made it out in person to see, you might also want to also check our video of the Walt Disney animatronic in Walt Disney – A Magical Life.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Another attraction is returning to this week, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, following a brief refurbishment.
- You continue to celebrate Disneyland's 70th anniversary with a new set of Topps cards coming out next month.
- Cast Members recently had the opportunity to sign a steel beam that will become part of the new Avengers Campus expansion.
- Seattle Seahawks stars celebrated their Super Bowl LX victory with a parade down Main Street at Disneyland.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com