How Very Brave: Disneyland's Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Already Set to Reopen After Recent Refurb
The attraction went down for refurbishment only a few weeks ago
After closing for refurbishment for what feels like only a few days, the popular Disneyland attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, is set to reopen at the park.
What’s Happening:
- Devotees may recall that in the latter half of last month, the popular Disneyland attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance closed up for what was thought to be an extended refurbishment.
- Now, less than a month later, the official Disneyland website is showing that the attraction will once again be open for guests to enjoy starting tomorrow, February 13.
- This means that the ride will theoretically be open for this holiday weekend and the crowds that will likely descend upon the park.
- The attraction went into refurbishment shortly after the big announcement that the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area at the Disneyland Resort would be changing its official timeline, which is set to take effect in late April of this year.
- While that announcement was made, there are no changes expected to be featured in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance as most of the changes will be made in the opposite side of the land, featuring the Black Spire Outpost.
A Ride of Technical Resistance:
- The scale of this headlining attraction is massive, and is notoriously plagued with technical issues since it debuted back in 2019 at Walt Disney World and at Disneyland in 2020.
- That said, while the operational calendar suggests that the attraction will be available tomorrow, February 13, it is not entirely out of the realm of possibility that the ride will experience technical downtimes and may not be open from time to time.
- This refurbishment also marks the first major refurb on the attraction since it opened, and perhaps many of those earlier technical issues may have been resolved.
- After all, the attraction is massive, featuring multiple pre-shows (one of which is an entirely separate ride system) before getting into the insanely themed main attraction, which has an astounding number of technical components and effects on top of an innovative ride system that guests will experience as the evade Kylo Ren and the First Order.
- To experience the attraction for yourself, or just to visit the Happiest Place on Earth, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com