Cast Members Leave Their Mark on Disney California Adventure's Avengers Campus Expansion
A long-standing tradition continues with the construction of the latest E-Ticket attraction(s) coming to the Disneyland Resort.
Disneyland Resort Cast Members recently had the opportunity to sign a steel beam that will become part of the new Avengers Campus expansion.
What's Happening:
- As Disney always does with their new attraction constructions, cast members were invited to sign a steel beam that will become part of the expanded Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.
- Construction began on the two new attractions – Avengers Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab – back in August 2025.
- Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum shared some photos of cast members and himself signing the steel beam for the expansion that will double the size of the land and bring more adventures to life.
- Cast members at Disney's Animal Kingdom recently did the same thing to a steel beam that will be a part of the new Encanto attraction currently under construction.
- In Avengers Infinity Defense, technology that allows the Avengers to jump between worlds has gone missing, and King Thanos is using it to wreak havoc everywhere.
- Recruits will travel to iconic locations like Asgard, Wakanda, and New York City alongside the likes of big, and small, heroes. You also just might find yourself face-to-face with King Thanos, too.
- Stark Flight Lab will put guests in two-person pods and deploy them to a test station.
- From there, a robot arm will grab the pod and will whirl around in a simulated flight.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Seattle Seahawks stars celebrated their Super Bowl LX victory with a parade down Main Street at Disneyland.
- ESPN transformed Disneyland's iconic Main Street, U.S.A. into a live broadcast hub as part of their Super Bowl Handoff event.
- As we Celebrate Soulfully, we had the chance to explore the heritage trail of dynamic displays across the Disneyland Resort for Black History Month.
- Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run is already preparing for the timeline shift, as nods to the sequel trilogy's lovable porgs are being removed.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com