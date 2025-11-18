Photos/Video: Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln Returns to Disneyland, Rotating Performances with Walt Disney - A Magical Life
After being on hiatus for a year and a half, Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln has returned to the Main Street Opera House, running in rotation with Walt Disney – A Magical Life.
What’s Happening:
- Back on April 16th, 2024, the Disneyland classic Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln held its final performance ahead of the Disneyland 70th celebration on April 16th, 2024.
- At the time, the attraction’s closure seemed to be a general refurbishment, however, debuting on July 17th, 2025, Walt Disney – A Magical Life introduced guests to the first ever Walt Disney animatronic for a brand new show.
- Now, for the first time in a year and a half, Abraham Lincoln is once again standing from his chair at the Main Street Opera House.
- The attraction returned late last month, as part of the announced show rotation in the Main Street U.S.A. venue.
- You can check out a full performance of the returning show below:
- A sign now sits outside of the theater announcing the “2 Dramatic Presentations” now available at shows.
- You can also check our video of the Walt Disney animatronic in Walt Disney – A Magical Life.
