Photos/Video: Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln Returns to Disneyland, Rotating Performances with Walt Disney - A Magical Life

Hey Alexa, play "Golden Dreams."

After being on hiatus for a year and a half, Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln has returned to the Main Street Opera House, running in rotation with Walt Disney – A Magical Life

What’s Happening:

  • Back on April 16th, 2024, the Disneyland classic Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln held its final performance ahead of the Disneyland 70th celebration on April 16th, 2024.
  • At the time, the attraction’s closure seemed to be a general refurbishment, however, debuting on July 17th, 2025, Walt Disney – A Magical Life introduced guests to the first ever Walt Disney animatronic for a brand new show. 

  • Now, for the first time in a year and a half, Abraham Lincoln is once again standing from his chair at the Main Street Opera House. 
  • The attraction returned late last month, as part of the announced show rotation in the Main Street U.S.A. venue. 
  • You can check out a full performance of the returning show below:

  • A sign now sits outside of the theater announcing the “2 Dramatic Presentations” now available at shows.
  • You can also check our video of the Walt Disney animatronic in Walt Disney – A Magical Life. 

Read More Disneyland Resort:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino