Photos/Video: Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln Returns to Disneyland, Rotating Performances with Walt Disney - A Magical Life

After being on hiatus for a year and a half, Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln has returned to the Main Street Opera House, running in rotation with Walt Disney – A Magical Life.

Back on April 16th, 2024, the Disneyland classic Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln held its final performance ahead of the Disneyland 70th celebration on April 16th, 2024.

At the time, the attraction’s closure seemed to be a general refurbishment, however, debuting on July 17th, 2025, Walt Disney – A Magical Life introduced guests to the first ever Walt Disney animatronic for a brand new show.

Now, for the first time in a year and a half, Abraham Lincoln is once again standing from his chair at the Main Street Opera House.

The attraction returned late last month, as part of the announced show rotation in the Main Street U.S.A. venue.

You can check out a full performance of the returning show below:

A sign now sits outside of the theater announcing the “2 Dramatic Presentations” now available at shows.

You can also check our video of the Walt Disney animatronic in Walt Disney – A Magical Life.

