Photos: Star Wars Fans Celebrate Life Day at Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge with Chewbacca, Merchandise, and More

New merchandise is also now available in the land.

Yesterday evening we shared photos from Chewbacca's first appearance in his red Life Day robes at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, but there was more to the 2025 Life Day celebration at the Happiest Place On Earth, despite the wet weather getting in the way of the usual festivities.

I arrived at the park in the morning before the rain began, and there wasn't too much Life Day-related activity going on just yet. I even spotted Chewbacca roaming Black Spire Outpost in his usual bandolier, sans robes.

Over at the Toydarian Toymaker shop in the Black Spire marketplace, I found that the very cool new Star Wars bounty hunters nesting dolls set had made its way to the west coast after first appearing in Walt Disney World's Galaxy's Edge a couple weeks earlier.

Below is a video of me playing with the nesting dolls that I purchased, while waiting for the A Christmas Fantasy Parade that got cancelled due to the rain that afternoon.

Another new item available in the marketplace as of yesterday is the second and more screen-accurate version of the Loth-cat from the Creature Stall.

In Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities, you can now pick up The Stranger (from Star Wars: The Acolyte) and Baylan Skoll (from Star Wars: Ahsoka) Legacy Lightsaber hilts. The Stranger set includes the dagger-sized hilt and blade, plus the full-sized version.

Below is a video of me demo-ing the Baylan Skoll lightsaber, complete with orange blade.

As I mentioned above, by the afternoon the rain started up again in Southern California, so Life Day revelers began to gather underneath Bard's balcony near the Millennium Falcon.

And while we already have a post detailing Chewbacca and Rey's Life Day appearance, I've embedded our YouTube video below here as well.

Chewbacca's second appearance later on in the evening drew an even bigger crowd.

Then it was time for the fan-run Life Day festivities, including the traditional singing of Life Day carols. Sheets of lyrics were passed around to guests in the area.

Remaining under the awning to keep dry, guests sang Life Day versions of Earthly holiday songs like "I'll Be Home for Life Day" (to the tune of "I'll Be Home for Christmas").

Other songs included "Snowy the Taun-Taun" ("Frosty the Snowman") and "Droidel Droidel Droidel" ("Dreidel Dreidel Dreidel").

Unfortunately due to the weather, the organizers of the event decided to cancel the usual procession through Black Spire Outpost, but attendees did manage to pose for a Life Day group photo underneath the balcony.

Life Day takes place each November 17th, in celebration of the anniversary of the 1978 airing of the Star Wars Holiday Special.

