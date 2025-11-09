Walking in a Wookiee Wonderland: Chewbacca Debuts Life Day Inspired Look at Disney Jollywood Nights
Catch Chewbacca in his Life Day finest for a limited time this holiday season – only during Disney Jollywood Nights.
Chewbacca has made his first appearance in his Life Day costume during Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
What's Happening:
- Set to appear during Disney Jollywood Nights and at the Disneyland Resort, Chewbacca is now appearing in his Life Day costume for the holiday season.
- Chewbacca sports a red cloak, complete with a "Life Day Orb," in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at both Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- The meet and greet experience will be available only during Disney Jollywood Nights on the east coast, beginning Saturday, November 8th.
- At Disneyland, Life Day Chewbacca will be appearing for a limited time beginning Monday, November 17th.
- The fictional holiday called Life Day made its debut in 1978’s infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, and now it’s celebrated every year on November 17th – the date the special first aired on CBS.
- Chewbacca isn't the only unique character appearing at Disney Jollywood Nights, as this year, guests will be able to meet with characters such as Partysaurus Rex, Bing Bong from Inside Out, Miguel from Coco, and more.
- Find out more details about what you can expect at this year’s Jollywood Nights, and enjoy a preview of the event’s food and merchandise.
- Over at Disneyland, visitors to Batuu will be able to partake in a number of culinary offerings especially for Life Day.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The Perch, the new lobby bar at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, has soft opened ahead of its official opening on November 10th.
- Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party has returned to the Magic Kingdom with perennial favorite entertainment offerings, a plethora of event merchandise and a new look for Sandy Claws.
- Visitors to Disney Springs have a new location to browse for art this holiday season, with the opening of the temporary Disney Enchanted Holiday Art Gallery.
- Disney's Hollywood Studios has fully transformed into a winter wonderland ahead of the first Disney Jollywood Nights event of the season.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com