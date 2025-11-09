Walking in a Wookiee Wonderland: Chewbacca Debuts Life Day Inspired Look at Disney Jollywood Nights

Catch Chewbacca in his Life Day finest for a limited time this holiday season – only during Disney Jollywood Nights.

Chewbacca has made his first appearance in his Life Day costume during Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

What's Happening:

  • Set to appear during Disney Jollywood Nights and at the Disneyland Resort, Chewbacca is now appearing in his Life Day costume for the holiday season.
  • Chewbacca sports a red cloak, complete with a "Life Day Orb," in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at both Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios.
  • The meet and greet experience will be available only during Disney Jollywood Nights on the east coast, beginning Saturday, November 8th.
  • At Disneyland, Life Day Chewbacca will be appearing for a limited time beginning Monday, November 17th.
  • The fictional holiday called Life Day made its debut in 1978’s infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, and now it’s celebrated every year on November 17th – the date the special first aired on CBS.

